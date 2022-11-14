https://sputniknews.com/20221114/falling-knights-or-ufos-bright-lights-in-florida-sky-baffle-netizens---video-1104102663.html

'Falling Knights' or UFOs? Bright Lights in Florida Sky Baffle Netizens - Video

While the sight of bright lights moving through the night sky may seem enigmatic at first, the sense of mystery fades if one were to recall that US Army... 14.11.2022, Sputnik International

A peculiar sight has been captured on film in Homestead, Florida, leading some social media users to speculate about possible UFO involvement.In undated footage that emerged on social media earlier this month, several bright lights can be seen descending in the night sky, initially moving as a tight group before dispersing. The lights appeared to move side to side as they continued their descent, before vanishing completely.While some netizens appeared puzzled by this sight, many were quick to suggest a comparatively mundane explanation for this spectacle – a night jump performed by members of the US Army Parachute Team known as the Golden Knights.Indeed, back in 2012, a US media outlet addressed concerns of people baffled by the lights in the night sky around Homestead, pointing out that the Golden Knights often train in that area.Night jumps apparently serve as an integral element of this training, and during these jumps, the team members attach flares to their boots, which ignite as the parachutists deploy from the aircraft.

