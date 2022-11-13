Worst Terrorist Attacks to Occur in Istanbul Over the Past Ten Years
A powerful blast rocked Istanbul on November 13, claiming the lives of at least six people and leaving at least 53 injured, with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan claiming that preliminary data suggested it was a terrorist attack.
Today's tragedy in Istanbul is, unfortunately, far from the only terrorist attack to occur in Turkey.
Here is a brief overview of probably the most infamous acts of terrorism that have taken place in Istanbul over the past decade.
December 10, 2016 - Some 44 people were killed and over 150 injured after a car bombing near the Vodafone Arena stadium in the district of Besiktas, with a nationalist terrorist group called Kurdistan Freedom Hawks (TAK) claiming responsibility.
June 26, 2016 - Daesh* terrorists carried out a shooting and suicide bombing attack at the Ataturk airport, killing 36 and wounding 147.
June 7, 2016 – A car bombing in the Fatih Vezneciler resulted in 12 deaths and 36 injuries, Kurdistan Freedom Hawks claimed responsibility.
March 19, 2016 – Five were killed and 36 injured during a Daesh* terrorist attack on Istiklal street.
January 12, 2016 – A Daesh* suicide bomber killed 13, injured 14 in Sultanahmet square.
October 8, 2015 – A car bomb exploded near a police precinct in Fatih district, killing one officer and leaving 10 people injured.
January 6, 2015 – An explosion caused by a Daesh* suicide bomber in the Fatih Sultanahmet district killed one and left another injured.
September 11, 2012 – A terrorist attack on a police precinct in Sultangazi district left one police officer dead and 7 people injured. The Revolutionary People's Liberation Party–Front (DHKP/C), which is regarded by Turkey as a terrorist group, claimed responsibility.
*Daesh (IS/ISIS) is a terrorist organization banned in Russia.