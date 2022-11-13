LIVE UPDATES: Explosion Rocks Central Istanbul, at Least 4 Killed and 38 Injured

Emergency services and police were dispatched at the site of the incident following the blast, reports suggest.
According to the authorities, the blast occurred on the İstiklal Caddesi avenue in the center of Istanbul on Sunday, leaving at least 4 dead and 38 wounded.
"There was an explosion on İstiklal Street overlooking Taksim Square in Istanbul. It is reported that many people were injured in the explosion. After the incident, many medical teams were sent to the area. Security forces cordoned off the area," TV said.
There has been no additional information on the cause of the blast so far.
A witness told Sputnik that police are evacuating people from the area.
Table of contents
New firstOld first
15:05 GMT 13.11.2022
Sputnik Correspondent Shows Videos From Istanbul Near Site of Blast
14:45 GMT 13.11.2022
Istanbul Prosecution Has Launched Investigation Into Explosion
14:29 GMT 13.11.2022
Turkish Authorities Issue Temporary Ban on Live Broadcasting From Site of Deadly Explosion in Istanbul
14:22 GMT 13.11.2022
Ambulance Services Arrive to Site of Blast in Istanbul
14:19 GMT 13.11.2022
Media Publish Clip of Aftermath of Deadly Explosion in Central Istanbul
Taksim'de patlama meydana geldi. Polis ikinci patlama olacağı şüphesiyle alanı boşaltıyor. Patlamada yaşamını yitirenlerin olduğu belirtiliyor. pic.twitter.com/LWyDLGyyYK