BREAKING: At Least 4 Killed in Explosion in Central Istanbul
LIVE UPDATES: Explosion Rocks Central Istanbul, at Least 4 Killed and 38 Injured
LIVE UPDATES: Explosion Rocks Central Istanbul, at Least 4 Killed and 38 Injured
Emergency services and police were dispatched at the site of the incident following the blast, reports suggest. 13.11.2022
world
istanbul
explosion
blast
istanbul
LIVE UPDATES: Explosion Rocks Central Istanbul, at Least 4 Killed and 38 Injured

13:35 GMT 13.11.2022 (Updated: 14:46 GMT 13.11.2022)
Being updated
Emergency services and police were dispatched at the site of the incident following the blast, reports suggest.
According to the authorities, the blast occurred on the İstiklal Caddesi avenue in the center of Istanbul on Sunday, leaving at least 4 dead and 38 wounded.

"There was an explosion on İstiklal Street overlooking Taksim Square in Istanbul. It is reported that many people were injured in the explosion. After the incident, many medical teams were sent to the area. Security forces cordoned off the area," TV said.

There has been no additional information on the cause of the blast so far.
A witness told Sputnik that police are evacuating people from the area.
Table of contents
15:05 GMT 13.11.2022
Sputnik Correspondent Shows Videos From Istanbul Near Site of Blast
14:45 GMT 13.11.2022
Istanbul Prosecution Has Launched Investigation Into Explosion
14:29 GMT 13.11.2022
Turkish Authorities Issue Temporary Ban on Live Broadcasting From Site of Deadly Explosion in Istanbul
14:22 GMT 13.11.2022
Ambulance Services Arrive to Site of Blast in Istanbul
14:19 GMT 13.11.2022
Media Publish Clip of Aftermath of Deadly Explosion in Central Istanbul
14:11 GMT 13.11.2022
Police Investigating if Istanbul Blast Was Terror Attack, Source Says
14:04 GMT 13.11.2022
Turkish Authorities Confirm Casualties After Istanbul Explosion
13:59 GMT 13.11.2022
Turkish Media Show Aftermath of Explosion in Central Istanbul
