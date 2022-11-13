https://sputniknews.com/20221113/musk-says-sign-ups-for-twitter-blue-likely-to-resume-next-week-1104064786.html

Musk Says Sign-Ups for Twitter Blue Likely to Resume Next Week

Musk Says Sign-Ups for Twitter Blue Likely to Resume Next Week

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk says Twitter's monthly subscription service is coming back and new sign-ups could be possible as... 13.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-13T04:07+0000

2022-11-13T04:07+0000

2022-11-13T04:07+0000

science & tech

us

twitter

social media

elon musk

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/09/1081715645_0:180:3000:1868_1920x0_80_0_0_329335c4ff7ad00292fe37ce5f42b039.jpg

Twitter users have been experiencing problems with signing up for the Twitter Blue service. The Washington Post reported on Friday, citing a company's internal note, that Twitter temporarily disabled sign-ups for the subscription on Thursday night.Asked by a Twitter user when the subscription service is coming back, Musk tweeted on Saturday "Probably end of next week."The Twitter Blue paid monthly subscription service adds a blue checkmark to a user’s account and offers early access to select new features.The company started the rollout of the new feature on November 9. Within a day, many fake, parody accounts on Twitter appeared to be verified, with some posting dubious content.Musk said on Thursday that Twitter accounts impersonating other people from now on must include the word "parody" in the name graph of the account instead of the bio graph. Musk has also pointed out that with widespread verification, there will be no warning before suspension, and this rule will be a condition for signing up to Twitter Blue.

https://sputniknews.com/20221111/elon-musks-blue-tick-system-spawns-spoof-account-galore-1104025448.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us, twitter, social media, elon musk