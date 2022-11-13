International
Musk Says Sign-Ups for Twitter Blue Likely to Resume Next Week
Musk Says Sign-Ups for Twitter Blue Likely to Resume Next Week
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk says Twitter's monthly subscription service is coming back and new sign-ups could be possible as... 13.11.2022
Twitter users have been experiencing problems with signing up for the Twitter Blue service. The Washington Post reported on Friday, citing a company's internal note, that Twitter temporarily disabled sign-ups for the subscription on Thursday night.Asked by a Twitter user when the subscription service is coming back, Musk tweeted on Saturday "Probably end of next week."The Twitter Blue paid monthly subscription service adds a blue checkmark to a user’s account and offers early access to select new features.The company started the rollout of the new feature on November 9. Within a day, many fake, parody accounts on Twitter appeared to be verified, with some posting dubious content.Musk said on Thursday that Twitter accounts impersonating other people from now on must include the word "parody" in the name graph of the account instead of the bio graph. Musk has also pointed out that with widespread verification, there will be no warning before suspension, and this rule will be a condition for signing up to Twitter Blue.
04:07 GMT 13.11.2022
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk says Twitter's monthly subscription service is coming back and new sign-ups could be possible as soon as next week.
Twitter users have been experiencing problems with signing up for the Twitter Blue service. The Washington Post reported on Friday, citing a company's internal note, that Twitter temporarily disabled sign-ups for the subscription on Thursday night.
Asked by a Twitter user when the subscription service is coming back, Musk tweeted on Saturday "Probably end of next week."
The Twitter Blue paid monthly subscription service adds a blue checkmark to a user’s account and offers early access to select new features.
The company started the rollout of the new feature on November 9. Within a day, many fake, parody accounts on Twitter appeared to be verified, with some posting dubious content.
Musk said on Thursday that Twitter accounts impersonating other people from now on must include the word "parody" in the name graph of the account instead of the bio graph. Musk has also pointed out that with widespread verification, there will be no warning before suspension, and this rule will be a condition for signing up to Twitter Blue.
