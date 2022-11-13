International
BREAKING: At Least 4 Killed in Explosion in Central Istanbul
Iron Stomach: Matt Hancock Chows Down on Camel's Penis & Cow's Anus on TV
13:43 GMT 13.11.2022
© AP Photo / Matt DunhamBritish Health Secretary Matt Hancock leaves 10 Downing Street in London, Thursday, April 30, 2020
British Health Secretary Matt Hancock leaves 10 Downing Street in London, Thursday, April 30, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.11.2022
© AP Photo / Matt Dunham
