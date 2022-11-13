https://sputniknews.com/20221113/iron-stomach-matt-hancock-chows-down-on-camels-penis--cows-anus-on-tv-1104074248.html

Iron Stomach: Matt Hancock Chows Down on Camel's Penis & Cow's Anus on TV

Iron Stomach: Matt Hancock Chows Down on Camel's Penis & Cow's Anus on TV

One TV insider reportedly claimed that the public was actually looking forward to seeing Hancock eating "penis and anus" and, lucky for them, Matt did not... 13.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-13T13:43+0000

2022-11-13T13:43+0000

2022-11-13T13:43+0000

viral

matt hancock

tv show

eating

challenge

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/0a/1103993411_0:0:2533:1426_1920x0_80_0_0_325d4487f8fbd4ae9d960b85eb096be7.jpg

UK politician and former Health Secretary Matt Hancock has recently showed the audience of the I'm A “Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!” survival reality TV show what exactly he can stomach – literally.Partnered with singer Boy George during an eating challenge at the La Cucaracha Café in one of the show’s latest episodes, Hancock chowed down on dishes such as a Witchetty grub, a camel’s penis, a sheep’s vagina, a cow’s anus and a glass of blended fish guts.One British newspaper claimed, citing a TV insider, that this choice of dishes was no coincidence.“All the public wanted to see is Matt eating penis and anus and they've finally had their way and it's great TV, it's literally a laugh every minute,” the insider reportedly said.A number of social media users suggested that Hancock was trying to “revive his political reputation” by doing this stunt, and one netizen quipped that, even while “faced with a camel’s penis,” the politician remained “the bigger cock.”Some animal rights activists, however, did not seem particularly thrilled by this development, with Kate Rae from the Wild Camel Protection Foundation arguing that eating a penis “from any animal” might “encourage people to think these animals can be killed and eaten.”“And you would expect MPs like Mr. Hancock to be setting an example — but this is abhorrent and just odd,” she said, as quoted by one UK media outlet.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

matt hancock, tv show, eating, challenge