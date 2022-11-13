International
Democrats Retain Control of the Senate in Tight Midterm Race
Democrats have managed to maintain control of the Senate, narrowly, following a tight midterm race. On Saturday Democratic Senator Catherine Cortez Masto of... 13.11.2022, Sputnik International
MORE TO FOLLOW
03:06 GMT 13.11.2022 (Updated: 03:07 GMT 13.11.2022)
© AP Photo / John MinchilloVoters fill out their ballots before bringing them to counting machines at a polling site in the Brooklyn Museum as the doors open for the midterm election, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in the Brooklyn borough of New York.
