Democrats Retain Control of the Senate in Tight Midterm Race
Democrats Retain Control of the Senate in Tight Midterm Race
Democrats have managed to maintain control of the Senate, narrowly, following a tight midterm race. On Saturday Democratic Senator Catherine Cortez Masto of...
03:06 GMT 13.11.2022 (Updated: 03:07 GMT 13.11.2022)
Democrats have managed to maintain control of the Senate, narrowly, following a tight midterm race. On Saturday Democratic Senator Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada managed to win her race for reelection which was challenged by Republican Adam Laxalt, securing 50 seats, and therefore an effective majority, for the party.