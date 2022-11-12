https://sputniknews.com/20221112/gop-candidate-for-governor-lombardo-ends-democratic-dominance-in-nevada-reports-say-1104039384.html

GOP Candidate for Governor Lombardo Ends Democratic Dominance in Nevada, Reports Say

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Republican candidate Joe Lombardo has unseated Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak, US media reports. 12.11.2022, Sputnik International

Lombardo’s victory ends four years of Democratic dominance in the key state, US media specified on Friday, showing that the Republican candidate, backed by former US President Donald Trump, has 49.3% of the votes, while Sisolak has 46.9%.The Republicans are projected to win the House majority after this week's midterms, but have performed far below expectations. Trump backed-candidates experienced mixed results while the former president himself acknowledged the midterms were "disappointing."Earlier, it was reported that if neither the Republican nor the Democratic party wins both Arizona and Nevada, control of the Senate will come down to the runoff in Georgia on December 6.

