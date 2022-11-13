https://sputniknews.com/20221113/biden-says-feels-good-about-his-positions-after-democrats-retain-control-of-senate-1104069829.html

Biden Says Feels 'Good' About His Positions After Democrats Retain Control of Senate

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden said on Sunday that he feels good about his further presidency after the midterm elections, as the Democratic Party...

Earlier in the day, projections from NBC news showed that Democratic Senator Catherine Cortez Masto is winning re-election in Nevada, which allows the Democrats to keep control of the Senate with at least 50 seats.Biden said that he felt good after the news in Nevada and was looking forward to the next couple years of his presidency, according to a White House pool report.The president also said that he was coming into a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in a stronger position now, adding that they both had always had straightforward discussions.On Thursday, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden and Xi will meet on November 14 in Bali, Indonesia ahead of the G20 summit to discuss a range of regional and global issues, including maintaining lines of communication and competition management.

