International
- Sputnik International, 1920
The Backstory
The Backstory brings you in-depth reporting, updates on the latest headlines and great guests in a high energy show that's both informative and entertaining. The rest of the media brings you the narrative and the spin. Join Lee Stranahan and get the truth behind the headlines with The Backstory.
https://sputniknews.com/20221112/the-biden-administration-is-fast-tracking-the-esg-agenda-1104035378.html
The Biden Administration is Fast Tracking the ESG Agenda
The Biden Administration is Fast Tracking the ESG Agenda
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Lauren Boebert taking the vote tally lead in her Colorado... 12.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-12T04:13+0000
2022-11-12T09:02+0000
the backstory
arizona
joe biden
donald trump
hollywood
radio
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/0b/1104035232_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_9eb8e678e91706ee596f622d03cdefe1.png
The Biden Administration is Fast Tracking the ESG Agenda
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Lauren Boebert taking the vote tally lead in her Colorado Congressional race, and a noose being found at the Obama Presidential library construction site.
Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist, Syndicated Columnist | Hollywood Goes After Ron DeSantis, Political Change, and COP27Tyler Nixon - Attorney, Media Relations Specialist | Another Stolen Election, Republican Leadership is Complicit with Helping Democrats in 2022, and Lauren Boebert Attacked by MSNBCIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Ted Rall about the need for radical change, climate change, and Hollywood lawyers. Ted commented on the portrayal of Ron DeSantis on the show "The Good Fight" and Hollywood interfering in American elections. Ted spoke about political change and when radical change is needed.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Tyler Nixon about rigged elections, the lack of a red wave, and Arizona requiring a week to count votes. Tyler talked about the 2022 midterms and the blatant problems with elections in certain states. Tyler analyzed previous midterm elections and contrasted them with the 2022 midterm results.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
arizona
hollywood
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/0b/1104035232_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_51729d86c6f9814a243f64ca62d2bec3.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
arizona, joe biden, donald trump, hollywood, аудио, radio
arizona, joe biden, donald trump, hollywood, аудио, radio

The Biden Administration is Fast Tracking the ESG Agenda

04:13 GMT 12.11.2022 (Updated: 09:02 GMT 12.11.2022)
The Backstory
The Biden Administration is Fast Tracking the ESG Agenda
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Lee Stranahan - Sputnik International
Lee Stranahan
All materials
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Lauren Boebert taking the vote tally lead in her Colorado Congressional race, and a noose being found at the Obama Presidential library construction site.
Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist, Syndicated Columnist | Hollywood Goes After Ron DeSantis, Political Change, and COP27
Tyler Nixon - Attorney, Media Relations Specialist | Another Stolen Election, Republican Leadership is Complicit with Helping Democrats in 2022, and Lauren Boebert Attacked by MSNBC
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Ted Rall about the need for radical change, climate change, and Hollywood lawyers. Ted commented on the portrayal of Ron DeSantis on the show "The Good Fight" and Hollywood interfering in American elections. Ted spoke about political change and when radical change is needed.
In the second hour, Lee spoke with Tyler Nixon about rigged elections, the lack of a red wave, and Arizona requiring a week to count votes. Tyler talked about the 2022 midterms and the blatant problems with elections in certain states. Tyler analyzed previous midterm elections and contrasted them with the 2022 midterm results.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала