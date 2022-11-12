https://sputniknews.com/20221112/the-biden-administration-is-fast-tracking-the-esg-agenda-1104035378.html
The Biden Administration is Fast Tracking the ESG Agenda
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Lauren Boebert taking the vote tally lead in her Colorado Congressional race, and a noose being found at the Obama Presidential library construction site.
04:13 GMT 12.11.2022 (Updated: 09:02 GMT 12.11.2022)
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Lauren Boebert taking the vote tally lead in her Colorado Congressional race, and a noose being found at the Obama Presidential library construction site.
Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist, Syndicated Columnist | Hollywood Goes After Ron DeSantis, Political Change, and COP27
Tyler Nixon - Attorney, Media Relations Specialist | Another Stolen Election, Republican Leadership is Complicit with Helping Democrats in 2022, and Lauren Boebert Attacked by MSNBC
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Ted Rall about the need for radical change, climate change, and Hollywood lawyers. Ted commented on the portrayal of Ron DeSantis on the show "The Good Fight" and Hollywood interfering in American elections. Ted spoke about political change and when radical change is needed.
In the second hour, Lee spoke with Tyler Nixon about rigged elections, the lack of a red wave, and Arizona requiring a week to count votes. Tyler talked about the 2022 midterms and the blatant problems with elections in certain states. Tyler analyzed previous midterm elections and contrasted them with the 2022 midterm results.
