Kyrie Irving Controversy Highlights The Need for Political Education

by any means necessary

radio

lgbtq

florida

nfl

midterms

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Karla Correa, organizer with the Tampa Bay branch of the Party for Socialism and Liberation to discuss the Florida Boards of Medicine’s decision to effectively ban gender-affirming care to transgender youth, how this attack on LGBTQ rights connects with the broader assault on the rights of minorities under Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, the lack of resistance to this attack and others from the Democratic party, and why all working and poor people must show solidarity and resist anti-LGBTQ bigotry.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Jomo Muhammad, an organizer with the Malcolm X Grassroots Movement to discuss the pending release of political prisoner Dr. Mutulu Shakur after he was granted parole, the bittersweetness of Shakur’s release as it has come while he is nearly on his deathbed, the responsibility of the movement in demanding and securing his release, and why the movement working for the freedom of political prisoners must continue demanding the release of all political prisoners who remain incarcerated.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Nate Wallace, co-host of Red Spin Sport to discuss a lawsuit filed the the DC Attorney General against Dan Snyder, owner of the Washington Commanders, and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and how this lawsuit will affect the ownership of the Commanders, the continued ban on Russian athletes participating in international sports and the clear double standard imposed on Russian athletes when other countries around the world have abhorrent human rights records, and the elevation of Jeff Saturday as the interim head coach of the Indianapolis Colts despite his lack of experience coaching at the professional level.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Jon Jeter, award-winning journalist and foreign correspondent, radio and television producer, Bluesologist and Decolonizer, and author of the book “Flat Broke in the Free Market: How Globalization Fleeced Working People” to discuss the ongoing controversy over accusations that Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving holds anti-semitic beliefs after sharing a documentary which made anti-semitic claims, why conflation of Judaism and Zionism is wrong and the historical links between Jewish and Black struggles for justice in the US, and the midterm elections and the rejection of the Republican Party’s right-wing program by voters.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

