International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20221112/erdogan-officially-appoints-turkish-ambassador-to-israel-decree-1104048530.html
Erdogan Officially Appoints Turkish Ambassador to Israel: Decree
Erdogan Officially Appoints Turkish Ambassador to Israel: Decree
ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed a decree appointing Sakir Ozkan Torunlar as Turkish Ambassador to Israel after the restoration... 12.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-12T09:42+0000
2022-11-12T10:16+0000
world
israel
turkey
recep tayyip erdogan
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/08/1082574921_0:0:3182:1790_1920x0_80_0_0_22c6ccbb340620c0d7b02e7be3f1c921.jpg
According to the presidential decree, Torunlar, a member of Turkey's Foreign Policy Advisory Board, was appointed Turkish Ambassador to the State of Israel in accordance with Articles 2 and 3 of Presidential Decree No. 3.In late August, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that Turkey had decided to appoint an ambassador to Israel and restore diplomatic relations between the two states. Torunlar previously served as ambassador to Palestine.Relations between Tel Aviv and Istanbul deteriorated sharply in 2010 after the Israeli special forces captured the Mavi Marmara ship sailing out of Turkey to the Gaza Strip. In May 2018, Ankara invited the Israeli ambassador to Turkey to leave the country after protests in the Gaza Strip against the backdrop of the 70th anniversary of the formation of Israel and the anniversary of the transfer of the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. Then, 59 Palestinians were killed in the clashes, and more than 2,700 were injured.
https://sputniknews.com/20220819/turkey-israel-ties-to-gain-momentum-after-restoring-full-diplomatic-relations-erdogan-says-1099776716.html
turkey
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/08/1082574921_227:0:2956:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_9a0049ddb9a62d3d72bf4a362c5aa6c3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
erdogan, turkish ambassador, israel
erdogan, turkish ambassador, israel

Erdogan Officially Appoints Turkish Ambassador to Israel: Decree

09:42 GMT 12.11.2022 (Updated: 10:16 GMT 12.11.2022)
© AFP 2022 / ADEM ALTANTurkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivers a speech following an evaluation meeting at the Presidential Complex in Ankara on April 5, 2021. - Erdogan on April 5, 2021, accused dozens of retired admirals of eyeing a "political coup" by attacking his plans for a canal linking the Black Sea to the Mediterranean. Erdogan's fury was directed at a letter published by 104 former admirals over the weekend urging him to abide by the terms of the 1936 Montreux Convention.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivers a speech following an evaluation meeting at the Presidential Complex in Ankara on April 5, 2021. - Erdogan on April 5, 2021, accused dozens of retired admirals of eyeing a political coup by attacking his plans for a canal linking the Black Sea to the Mediterranean. Erdogan's fury was directed at a letter published by 104 former admirals over the weekend urging him to abide by the terms of the 1936 Montreux Convention. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.11.2022
© AFP 2022 / ADEM ALTAN
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed a decree appointing Sakir Ozkan Torunlar as Turkish Ambassador to Israel after the restoration of diplomatic relations between the countries, according to a corresponding decree.
According to the presidential decree, Torunlar, a member of Turkey's Foreign Policy Advisory Board, was appointed Turkish Ambassador to the State of Israel in accordance with Articles 2 and 3 of Presidential Decree No. 3.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks to students in Ankara, 19 May 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.08.2022
World
Turkey-Israel Ties to Gain Momentum After Restoring Full Diplomatic Relations, Erdogan Says
19 August, 16:22 GMT
In late August, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that Turkey had decided to appoint an ambassador to Israel and restore diplomatic relations between the two states. Torunlar previously served as ambassador to Palestine.
Relations between Tel Aviv and Istanbul deteriorated sharply in 2010 after the Israeli special forces captured the Mavi Marmara ship sailing out of Turkey to the Gaza Strip. In May 2018, Ankara invited the Israeli ambassador to Turkey to leave the country after protests in the Gaza Strip against the backdrop of the 70th anniversary of the formation of Israel and the anniversary of the transfer of the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. Then, 59 Palestinians were killed in the clashes, and more than 2,700 were injured.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала