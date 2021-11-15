https://sputniknews.com/20211115/israel-gets-turkeys-permission-to-visit-couple-jailed-over-erdogan-palace-photo-1090756298.html

Israel Gets Turkey's Permission to Visit Couple Jailed Over Erdogan Palace Photo

Israel Gets Turkey's Permission to Visit Couple Jailed Over Erdogan Palace Photo

TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - An Israeli representative has received permission to visit two Israeli nationals arrested in Turkey for photographing the palace of... 15.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-15T16:56+0000

2021-11-15T16:56+0000

2021-11-15T16:56+0000

news

turkey

israel

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/0f/1090756197_0:85:3071:1812_1920x0_80_0_0_ad63936741d225c6bb35ca6baba46293.jpg

"After intensive diplomatic activity over the past few days, permission was received today for a consular visit to Natalie and Mordi Oknin," the ministry said.The date of the visit is being worked out, the ministry said.Last week, Israeli media reported that a married couple was arrested in Turkey on suspicion of espionage after taking a photo of Erdogan's palace, which they then sent to a family chat on WhatsApp with the caption "what a beautiful house." Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid has firmly denied the accusations that the couple worked for intelligence.

turkey

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

news, turkey, israel