Colombian Ambassador Says Sanctions Did Not Have Major Impact on Trade With Russia So Far
Colombian Ambassador Says Sanctions Did Not Have Major Impact on Trade With Russia So Far
12.11.2022
Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine in February, after the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine.
11:27 GMT 12.11.2022
© Sputnik / Maksim BlinovA general view shows the Soviet era skyscraper on Kotelnicheskaya Embankment of the Moskva river, Foreign ministry headquarters, Radisson Royal Hotel Moscow, the Christ the Savior cathedral and the Kremlin, with the Moscow International Business Centre, also known as "Moskva-City", seen in te background, in Moscow, Russia
A general view shows the Soviet era skyscraper on Kotelnicheskaya Embankment of the Moskva river, Foreign ministry headquarters, Radisson Royal Hotel Moscow, the Christ the Savior cathedral and the Kremlin, with the Moscow International Business Centre, also known as Moskva-City, seen in te background, in Moscow, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.11.2022
© Sputnik / Maksim Blinov
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - It has become more difficult for Colombia to export products to Russia, but the trade flow between the countries has not yet changed much due to sanctions, Colombian Ambassador to Moscow Hector Arenas Neira told Sputnik.
"The figures do not allow us to say how much exactly the sanctions have affected trade, but it has become much more difficult to bring products from Colombia to Russia. So far, the numbers have not changed much, but I think the sanctions will affect shipments. It is expected that they will not have an excessive influence, although they will somehow affect the trade," the ambassador said in an interview.
Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine in February, after the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations.
In response to Russia’s operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine.
