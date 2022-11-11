https://sputniknews.com/20221111/russian-partial-pull-back-from-western-kherson-what-does-this-mean--1103994948.html
Russian Partial Pull Back From Western Kherson: What Does This Mean?
Russian pull back from western Kherson: What does this mean?
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Manila Chan, Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including the pull back of the Russian forces from the provincial capital of Kherson.
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security AnalystDr. Karin Kneissl - Former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Austria and Energy AnalystEd Martin - President of the Phyllis Schlafly Eagles and Political CommentatorIn the first hour, the Fault Lines hosts spoke with Mark Sleboda about Russia's decision to pull back forces from part of the Kherson city and what that means for the Russian Special Military Operation going forward.In the second hour, the hosts spoke with Dr. Karin Kneissl on the accomplishments of the UN Climate Change Conference, known as COP27, along with the results of the US midterm elections and what kind of effect it will have on American foreign policy.In the final hour, Fault lines talked to Ed Martin about the US midterm elections, with an emphasis on the Republican Party's performance and whether or not this is a political setback that will have implications on the 2024 presidency.
Russian Partial Pull Back From Western Kherson: What Does This Mean?
04:46 GMT 11.11.2022 (Updated: 09:49 GMT 11.11.2022)
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Manila Chan, Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including the partial pull back of the Russian forces from the provincial capital of Kherson.
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst
Dr. Karin Kneissl - Former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Austria and Energy Analyst
Ed Martin - President of the Phyllis Schlafly Eagles and Political Commentator
In the first hour, the Fault Lines hosts spoke with Mark Sleboda about Russia’s decision to pull back forces from part of the Kherson city and what that means for the Russian Special Military Operation going forward.
In the second hour, the hosts spoke with Dr. Karin Kneissl on the accomplishments of the UN Climate Change Conference, known as COP27, along with the results of the US midterm elections and what kind of effect it will have on American foreign policy.
In the final hour, Fault lines talked to Ed Martin about the US midterm elections, with an emphasis on the Republican Party’s performance and whether or not this is a political setback that will have implications on the 2024 presidency.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik