Russia Partially Pulls Out of Kherson; Big Tech Merges With National Security State; Africom Coups

Russia has executed a tactical partial pullout of the Kherson region to decrease danger to soldiers and civilians. 11.11.2022, Sputnik International

Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss the Ukraine crisis. Russia has executed a tactical partial pullout of the Kherson region to decrease danger to soldiers and civilians. Also, Ukrainian lawmakers are reaching out to Washington and managers of the US empire are threatening the world.K. J. Noh, peace activist, writer, and teacher, joins us to discuss China. China and Vietnam are renewing their relationship as the US empire tries to expand in Asia. Also, a top US general is threatening military support for Taiwan.Kim Ives, filmmaker, journalist, and editor at Haiti Liberte, joins us to discuss Haiti. Coverage of the battle for control of Haiti's fuel port known as "Varreux Terminal" has been filled with misinformation due to US intentions for an illegal invasion. Also, Canada is pushing for a Caribbean occupation force in Haiti.Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss US election results. The results of the US election offer no relief for the working class, colonized, and African, Black people.Christopher Helali, writer and activist, joins us to discuss NATO mercenaries in Ukraine. We discuss a series of articles examining the phenomenon of foreign mercenaries fighting for NATO in Ukraine.Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, joins us to discuss censorship. President Biden calls for an investigation of Elon Musk in what appears to be an intimidation tactic over his apparent loosening of censorship on the Twitter platform. Also, we discuss the merger between the national security state and online media.Ray McGovern, Former CIA analyst, and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, joins us to discuss Russia Gate. The New York Times is spreading false information about the DNC hack that never actually occurred.Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of Economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss Africom. US-trained military leaders are carrying out coups in Africa as the US empire claims innocence.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

