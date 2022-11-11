https://sputniknews.com/20221111/russia-extends-flight-ban-to-11-airports-in-southern-central-regions-until-november-21-1104005622.html

Russia Extends Flight Ban to 11 Airports in Southern, Central Regions Until November 21

Russia Extends Flight Ban to 11 Airports in Southern, Central Regions Until November 21

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The temporary restriction of flights to 11 airports in the Russian regions close to the border with Ukraine has been extended until November... 11.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-11T06:33+0000

2022-11-11T06:33+0000

2022-11-11T06:33+0000

russia

russia

flight ban

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105316/41/1053164175_0:303:3103:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7da6407528e89e8272112d8faa16e8c8.jpg

"The regime of temporary flight restrictions at 11 airports in the southern and central parts of Russia has been extended until November 21," the agency said in a statement.The restrictions apply to Anapa, Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Gelendzhik, Krasnodar, Kursk, Lipetsk, Rostov-on-Don, Simferopol and Elista airports.Restrictions on flights to airports in the southern and central parts of Russia have been in effect since February 24.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, flight ban, airports, regions