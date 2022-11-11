International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputniknews.com/20221111/russia-extends-flight-ban-to-11-airports-in-southern-central-regions-until-november-21-1104005622.html
Russia Extends Flight Ban to 11 Airports in Southern, Central Regions Until November 21
Russia Extends Flight Ban to 11 Airports in Southern, Central Regions Until November 21
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The temporary restriction of flights to 11 airports in the Russian regions close to the border with Ukraine has been extended until November... 11.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-11T06:33+0000
2022-11-11T06:33+0000
russia
russia
flight ban
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105316/41/1053164175_0:303:3103:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7da6407528e89e8272112d8faa16e8c8.jpg
"The regime of temporary flight restrictions at 11 airports in the southern and central parts of Russia has been extended until November 21," the agency said in a statement.The restrictions apply to Anapa, Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Gelendzhik, Krasnodar, Kursk, Lipetsk, Rostov-on-Don, Simferopol and Elista airports.Restrictions on flights to airports in the southern and central parts of Russia have been in effect since February 24.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105316/41/1053164175_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a42e3136f82891a00fec3ebedbe981ea.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, flight ban, airports, regions
russia, flight ban, airports, regions

Russia Extends Flight Ban to 11 Airports in Southern, Central Regions Until November 21

06:33 GMT 11.11.2022
© Sputnik / Maksim Blinov / Go to the mediabankAeroflot's Boeing 777 at Sheremetyevo international airport.
Aeroflot's Boeing 777 at Sheremetyevo international airport. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.11.2022
© Sputnik / Maksim Blinov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The temporary restriction of flights to 11 airports in the Russian regions close to the border with Ukraine has been extended until November 21, the Russian Federal Agency for Air Transport said on Friday.
"The regime of temporary flight restrictions at 11 airports in the southern and central parts of Russia has been extended until November 21," the agency said in a statement.
The restrictions apply to Anapa, Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Gelendzhik, Krasnodar, Kursk, Lipetsk, Rostov-on-Don, Simferopol and Elista airports.
Restrictions on flights to airports in the southern and central parts of Russia have been in effect since February 24.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала