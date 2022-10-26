International
Russia Extends Flight Ban to 11 Airports in Southern, Central Regions Until November 3
Russia Extends Flight Ban to 11 Airports in Southern, Central Regions Until November 3
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The temporary restriction of flights to 11 airports in the southern and central parts of Russia bordering Ukraine has been extended until... 26.10.2022
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107875/41/1078754159_0:156:3087:1892_1920x0_80_0_0_3d1f7c6b2120c6ea6ace8594b713c4ed.jpg
"The regime of temporary flight restrictions at 11 Russian airports has been extended until November 3," the agency said in a statement.The restrictions apply to Anapa, Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Gelendzhik, Krasnodar, Kursk, Lipetsk, Rostov-on-Don, Simferopol and Elista airports.Restrictions on flights to airports in the southern and central parts of Russia have been in effect since February 24.
Russia Extends Flight Ban to 11 Airports in Southern, Central Regions Until November 3

06:42 GMT 26.10.2022
© Sputnik / Natalia Seliverstova / Go to the mediabankBoeing 737, belonging to Russia's Aeroflot
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The temporary restriction of flights to 11 airports in the southern and central parts of Russia bordering Ukraine has been extended until November 3, the Russian Federal Agency for Air Transport said on Friday.
"The regime of temporary flight restrictions at 11 Russian airports has been extended until November 3," the agency said in a statement.
The restrictions apply to Anapa, Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Gelendzhik, Krasnodar, Kursk, Lipetsk, Rostov-on-Don, Simferopol and Elista airports.
Restrictions on flights to airports in the southern and central parts of Russia have been in effect since February 24.
