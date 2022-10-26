https://sputniknews.com/20221026/russia-extends-flight-ban-to-11-airports-in-southern-central-regions-until-november-3-1102660908.html

Russia Extends Flight Ban to 11 Airports in Southern, Central Regions Until November 3

Russia Extends Flight Ban to 11 Airports in Southern, Central Regions Until November 3

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The temporary restriction of flights to 11 airports in the southern and central parts of Russia bordering Ukraine has been extended until... 26.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-26T06:42+0000

2022-10-26T06:42+0000

2022-10-26T06:42+0000

russia

russia

airports

ban

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107875/41/1078754159_0:156:3087:1892_1920x0_80_0_0_3d1f7c6b2120c6ea6ace8594b713c4ed.jpg

"The regime of temporary flight restrictions at 11 Russian airports has been extended until November 3," the agency said in a statement.The restrictions apply to Anapa, Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Gelendzhik, Krasnodar, Kursk, Lipetsk, Rostov-on-Don, Simferopol and Elista airports.Restrictions on flights to airports in the southern and central parts of Russia have been in effect since February 24.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, airports, ban