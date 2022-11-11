https://sputniknews.com/20221111/pakistan-hopes-to-boost-medical-tourism-with-russia-trade-mission-head-1104002693.html

Pakistan Hopes to Boost Medical Tourism With Russia: Trade Mission Head

ST.PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - Pakistan is eager to harness the untapped potential of medical tourism as it looks to boost travel with Russia after the West slashed...

Muhammad Shaukat Hayat said medical and wellness tourism could enhance the Russian-Pakistani relationship and make cheaper healthcare options available to more Russians.Muhammad Shaukat Hayat said he had discussed the prospects of enhancing medical tourism with Russian officials during his recent visit to St. Petersburg.The Pakistani official said it was high time the two countries promoted travel exchanges. Pakistan has been the ultimate destination for adventure travel, including glacier trekking, rock climbing, rafting and biking, he said."We are enjoying very friendly relations with Russia. There is a mutual understanding towards having deeper relationships. It is high time we promote bilateral tourism. There is a lot of opportunities in both countries," the official said.

