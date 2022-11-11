https://sputniknews.com/20221111/netizens-mock-elon-musk-after-twitter-rolls-out-paid-service-in-india-reportedly-costlier-than-us-1104003041.html

Netizens Mock Elon Musk After Twitter Rolls Out Paid Service in India Reportedly Costlier Than US

Netizens Mock Elon Musk After Twitter Rolls Out Paid Service in India Reportedly Costlier Than US

Indian social media users are mocking Twitter chief executive Elon Musk after the micro-blogging platform reportedly began rolling out its much-talked-about "Blue" service in the country on Thursday.According to reports, the San Francisco-based company service is said to cost ₹719 ($8.90) a month in India, making it costlier than it is in the US where subscribers are being charged $7.99 for "Twitter Blue". As reports emerged that Twitter's service was more expensive in India than the US, several Indian netizens took to social media to deride Musk. Some posted memes to have a dig at him and others said it was just too costly for them to subscribe to the Blue badge."I can watch Netflix for four months with this money," a user wrote on Twitter."What sort of purchasing power parity is this. In effect it's costlier than what they are paying in the US. Don't know why companies think India has more purchasing power. iPhone also costs much more in India than it should," another observed."We watch ads on YouTube but don't pay a penny. Do you think Indians will pay such an amount?" a third asked.Musk's move to charge verified users for Twitter's blue badge has divided opinion worldwide, not just in India.The multi-billionaire has also sacked 90 percent of India's workforce during last week's mass culls throughout its offices in the South Asian nation and elsewhere.

