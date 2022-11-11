https://sputniknews.com/20221111/monkeying-around-delhi-state-chief-arvind-kejriwal-makes-10-promises-to-locals-ahead-of-civic-polls-1104013303.html

Delhi State Chief Arvind Kejriwal Makes 10 Promises to Locals Ahead of Civic Polls

Delhi State Chief Arvind Kejriwal Makes 10 Promises to Locals Ahead of Civic Polls

The polls to elect new councilors for the 250-member Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the civic body of India's capital city, are scheduled to take place... 11.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-11T13:25+0000

2022-11-11T13:25+0000

2022-11-11T13:37+0000

india

arvind kejriwal

aam aadmi party

bharatiya janata party (bjp)

delhi

elections

elections

polls

polls

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/07/1100499036_0:39:2855:1645_1920x0_80_0_0_e9adab7976c50e9b2210654e0b86f28e.jpg

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi State Chief Arvind Kejriwal on Friday made 10 promises to residents of the city, which is set to witness civic body elections in less than four weeks.One of his key promises was to make the city clean. Expressing sorrow at the "garbage, filth, drains" while releasing his party's manifesto for the MCD elections, Kejriwal said: "There will be no new garbage dumps in Delhi. We will dispose of garbage - it is not rocket science." Among other promises or "guarantees" he made was to provide pothole-free roads and upgrading schools and hospitals run by the MCD in the capital.The AAP chief also promised to solve the city's perennial problem of "parking" and free the city from the menace of stray dogs and monkeys.Additionally, Kejriwal pledged to transform Delhi into a "city of parks", and give permanent jobs to all contractual employees of the MCD. He also stated that he would ease the city's tough licensing system and ensure that sealed shops were reopened after having been shut because they were built illegally or were an encroachment, in the megapolis. He said that if his party came to power in the MCD, he would make sure that proper zones were offered to vendors to sell their products.In Delhi, the MCD controls several public amenities - from schools and hospitals to road repairing and issuing licenses for new shops. It wields considerable influence in the city. The AAP has been in power in Delhi since 2013 but has never ruled the MCD. The party has often blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-run municipal body for neglecting its responsibilities towards the city. The BJP has controlled the MCD for 15 consecutive years. In the last MCD elections in 2017, the BJP won a thumping majority, winning 181 seats in the then 272-member civic body. The AAP bagged 49 seats. This year the number of seats has come down to 250 after a delimitation exercise by the Election Commission.

delhi

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

arvind kejriwal, arvind kejriwal election, delhi civic polls, municipal corporation of delhi, the aam aadmi party leader