https://sputniknews.com/20221111/me-me-me-trump-suggests-cnn-create-conservative-network-that-features-only-him--1103997853.html

Me, Me, Me: Trump Suggests CNN Create Conservative Network That Features Only Him

Me, Me, Me: Trump Suggests CNN Create Conservative Network That Features Only Him

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former US President Donald Trump suggested that the CNN news outlet would be very successful if it established a conservative network... 11.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-11T00:05+0000

2022-11-11T00:05+0000

2022-11-11T00:02+0000

viral

donald trump

cnn

conservative

network

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/15/1082960513_0:0:2566:1444_1920x0_80_0_0_2b9132d8cab4854df95f2b59b5e7c159.jpg

"If CNN were smart, they’d open up a conservative network, only have me on, and it would be the most successful network in history," Trump wrote on Truth Social on Thursday.Trump said Fox News, Twitter and even Facebook* have only been successful because of him.Trump pointed out that Facebook has lost almost $90 billion, referring to the settlement agreement that its parent company Meta* agreed to pay over a class action lawsuit challenging the company's policy that allowed the social network to track users' activities on the internet.Trump may announce his bid for the 2024 presidential election on Tuesday. During a rally this week, he said he had planned to make a "big announcement" on November 15 at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.*Company banned in Russia over extremism

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

donald trump, cnn, conservative, network