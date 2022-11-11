https://sputniknews.com/20221111/kremlin-says-us-decision-to-deprive-russian-economy-of-market-status-counterproductive-1104011936.html

Kremlin Says US Decision to Deprive Russian Economy of Market Status Counterproductive

Kremlin Says US Decision to Deprive Russian Economy of Market Status Counterproductive

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The decision of the United States to deprive Russia of the status of a market economy is a way of exerting pressure on Moscow

"There is only one way to look at this, as it seems to me — it is the continuation of exerting pressure in all possible directions on Russia. We are familiar with the economic pressure, numerous sanctions and so on," Peskov told a briefing.The spokesperson added that the Kremlin sees a growing understanding that sanctions have failed to destabilize the Russian economy.The US Department of Commerce announced on Thursday that it was depriving Russia of a market economy status in its anti-dumping proceedings. This decision will allow the US to apply national anti-dumping legislation against Russia and reduce pressure on American enterprises due to "market distortions caused by increasing interference from the Russian government."

