https://sputniknews.com/20221111/how-the-movement-should-move-forward-after-the-midterms-1103996443.html

How the Movement Should Move Forward After the Midterms

How the Movement Should Move Forward After the Midterms

Russian Troops Partially Retreat From Kherson, Supreme Court Threatens Native Adoption Law, East African Troops Fight Rwanda-Backed M23 Rebels In DRC 11.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-11T04:51+0000

2022-11-11T04:51+0000

2022-11-11T09:53+0000

by any means necessary

radio

ukraine

indigenous

drc

midterms

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/0a/1103996295_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_fce836c0ef32790f82e33a73bd02dfea.png

How The Movement Should Move Forward After The Midterms Russian Troops Retreat From Kherson, Supreme Court Threatens Native Adoption Law, East African Troops Fight Rwanda-Backed M23 Rebels In DRC

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by international affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda to discuss the partial withdrawal of Russian troops from Kherson and the strategic circumstances that led to the decision, the propaganda that is already being spread about this decision and about Ukraine more broadly, and why some of that propaganda is focused on presenting Ukraine as an anti-colonial and anti-imperialist bulwark despite its place in the US-dominated imperial order and the global political trends against that system in response to the US involvement in Ukraine.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by John Kane, Mohawk activist and educator, producer and Host of the Let's Talk Native Podcast, and co-host of Resistance Radio on WBAI Pacifica Radio NY to discuss the Supreme Court’s hearing on the challenge against the Indian Child Welfare Act, ICWA’s purpose as a response to the kidnapping of native children and sending them to residential schools and how it still falls short, how American conceptions of race are being applied by the challenge of ICWA and why that understanding could undermine tribal sovereignty, and how this case fits into the history of genocide of Native Americans and the erosion of tribal sovereignty.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Kambale Musavuli, activist, writer, & analyst with the Center for Research on the Congo-Kinshasa to discuss the deployment of Kenyan troops and troops from other East African nations to the Democratic Republic of the Congo under the guise of combatting the M23 rebel group that is fighting in the Congo, the role of Rwanda in supporting the M23 rebels for the purpose of destabilizing the DRC, how the US and the UK continue to support the Rwandan military as it continues to support the M23 rebels, and why a global movement must demand an end to Ugandan and Rwandan meddling in the DRC and US and UK support for it.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Netfa Freeman, Coordinating Committee member with the Black Alliance for Peace, organizer with Pan-African Community Action, and host of Voices with Vision on WPFW 89.3 FM to discuss the midterm elections and why no election is going to lead to liberation, why it’s not enough to withhold the vote from the two parties and why the movement must depose the parties, and how the movement can organize within the system to fight for reforms while it also builds a new future.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sean Blackmon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

Sean Blackmon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sean Blackmon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

radio, ukraine, indigenous, drc, midterms, аудио