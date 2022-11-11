International
The Backstory
The Backstory brings you in-depth reporting, updates on the latest headlines and great guests in a high energy show that's both informative and entertaining. The rest of the media brings you the narrative and the spin. Join Lee Stranahan and get the truth behind the headlines with The Backstory.
Biden Brags About Democrats Winning in the 2022 Midterms
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including President Biden scheduled to meet with President Xi, and Lee Zeldin... 11.11.2022, Sputnik International
the backstory
On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including President Biden scheduled to meet with President Xi, and Lee Zeldin conceding his NY Governor race.
Matt McCaw - The Greater Idaho Movement | The Divide Between Eastern &amp; Western Oregon, Legalization of All Drugs in Oregon, and The Republican Party in OregonCarter Laren – Co-host of Unsafe Spaces | Elitism, Dismissing Elon Musk's Work, and Dangerous IdeologiesIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Matt McCaw about the success of the greater Idaho movement, Oregon's cultural divide, and the natural resources in Oregon. Matt explained the border movement voted on in Eastern Oregon and the Oregon Governor race not being decided yet. Matt talked about the direct approach to voters and the number of elected officials in favor of the greater Idaho movementIn the second hour, Lee spoke with Carter Laren about people who demonize entrepreneurs, the work it takes to be a professional athlete, and post 2022 midterms results. Carter discussed the 2022 midterms and the lack of a red wave for Republicans. Carter spoke about the problem with defining ideologies and Republicans infighting about a possible 2024 Presidential run by Donald TrumpWe'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
04:55 GMT 11.11.2022
The Backstory
Lee Stranahan
Lee Stranahan
All materials
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including President Biden scheduled to meet with President Xi, and Lee Zeldin conceding his NY Governor race.
Matt McCaw - The Greater Idaho Movement | The Divide Between Eastern & Western Oregon, Legalization of All Drugs in Oregon, and The Republican Party in Oregon
Carter Laren – Co-host of Unsafe Spaces | Elitism, Dismissing Elon Musk's Work, and Dangerous Ideologies
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Matt McCaw about the success of the greater Idaho movement, Oregon's cultural divide, and the natural resources in Oregon. Matt explained the border movement voted on in Eastern Oregon and the Oregon Governor race not being decided yet. Matt talked about the direct approach to voters and the number of elected officials in favor of the greater Idaho movement
In the second hour, Lee spoke with Carter Laren about people who demonize entrepreneurs, the work it takes to be a professional athlete, and post 2022 midterms results. Carter discussed the 2022 midterms and the lack of a red wave for Republicans. Carter spoke about the problem with defining ideologies and Republicans infighting about a possible 2024 Presidential run by Donald Trump
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
