Biden Brags About Democrats Winning in the 2022 Midterms
04:55 GMT 11.11.2022 (Updated: 09:55 GMT 11.11.2022)
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including President Biden scheduled to meet with President Xi, and Lee Zeldin conceding his NY Governor race.
Matt McCaw - The Greater Idaho Movement | The Divide Between Eastern & Western Oregon, Legalization of All Drugs in Oregon, and The Republican Party in Oregon
Carter Laren – Co-host of Unsafe Spaces | Elitism, Dismissing Elon Musk's Work, and Dangerous Ideologies
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Matt McCaw about the success of the greater Idaho movement, Oregon's cultural divide, and the natural resources in Oregon. Matt explained the border movement voted on in Eastern Oregon and the Oregon Governor race not being decided yet. Matt talked about the direct approach to voters and the number of elected officials in favor of the greater Idaho movement
In the second hour, Lee spoke with Carter Laren about people who demonize entrepreneurs, the work it takes to be a professional athlete, and post 2022 midterms results. Carter discussed the 2022 midterms and the lack of a red wave for Republicans. Carter spoke about the problem with defining ideologies and Republicans infighting about a possible 2024 Presidential run by Donald Trump
