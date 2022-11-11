https://sputniknews.com/20221111/asean-reportedly-ready-to-accept-east-timor-as-11th-member-1104007283.html

ASEAN Reportedly Ready to Accept East Timor as 11th Member

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has agreed in-principle to admit East Timor, also known as Timor Leste, as an 11th... 11.11.2022, Sputnik International

The official announcement will be made at the ASEAN summit in Cambodia on Friday, the newspaper said.The country will be granted observer status until it formalizes a "roadmap" to full membership in 2023, the leak said.In July, East Timorese President Jose Ramos-Horta said that it was easier to enter heaven than ASEAN.East Timor has been seeking membership in ASEAN ever since gaining independence from Indonesia in 1999. It formally applied for membership in 2011.

timor-leste (east timor)

