https://sputniknews.com/20220920/asean-faces-increasing-pressure-to-probe-massive-job-scam-after-death-of-malaysian-man-1101007599.html

ASEAN Faces Increasing Pressure to Probe Massive Job Scam After Death of Malaysian Man

ASEAN Faces Increasing Pressure to Probe Massive Job Scam After Death of Malaysian Man

Hundreds of job-seekers from south-east Asian countries, China and India have been lured to Myanmar, Cambodia and Thailand to work as con artists for criminal... 20.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-20T14:14+0000

2022-09-20T14:14+0000

2022-09-20T14:14+0000

world

asean

malaysia

cambodia

myanmar

thailand

online scam

asia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1c/1090265635_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_9061995c7bb8a82b4be582e0183c70b5.jpg

Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said on Tuesday that his government was seriously looking into the cases of citizens who have been lured into travelling to scam centers and dodgy casinos in Myanmar, Cambodia and Laos, where the foreign victims are forced to run cyber operations duping people into giving millions of dollars away to scammers.In a statement on Tuesday, the Malaysian leader said that his government was making efforts to ensure the adequate return of his compatriots who have fallen prey to these job scams, primarily located in the three south-east Asian nations.The official statements came after the ashes of a 23-year-old Malaysian trainee teacher Goi Zhen Feng, who had travelled from his hometown in Ipoh to Bangkok, were brought back to the country.The victim’s father has told local media that his son left the country in January and promised to return by February. But Feng telephoned his parents months later in May, saying that he was in the Burmese town of Mae Sot, located across the Thailand border. Mae Sot is also the site of KK Park Casino, which reports suggest is a hub of major cyber-scamming operations.His parents found out about their son’s death last month and travelled to Thailand to cremate his corpse. Malaysian investigators have told local media that he was possibly beaten and may have died due to internal bleeding.What Other Countries are Involved?Besides Malaysians, the cyber fraud rackets and job scams have also entrapped citizens from other south-east Asian countries such as Indonesia, Vietnam as well as China and India.Over the weekend, officials from the Indian foreign ministry said that around 30 Indian workers were rescued from the Burmese border region of Myawaddy after tricksters lured them to accept job offers from Thailand, from where they were made to cross the border into Myanmar.The Indian authorities said that 30 more Indians are believed to be present at the location and are waiting to be rescued.Many victims are also believed to be trapped in the Cambodian port city of Sihanoukville and the capital Phnom Penh as well. Previous media investigations have revealed that criminal syndicates are running call center scams in Cambodia, which are often compared with "hell on earth" and "modern-day slavery" because of the poor working conditions and the threat of torture to victims.As part of the modus operandi, job-seekers from other countries are lured into accepting the employment offers and travel to Cambodia. Once at the site, their passports are confiscated, and they are ordered to work as callers who dupe people of millions of dollars.He claimed that at least five other Indians are also believed to be present at the same site. One of them wanted to return with him, but he couldn’t arrange the funds sought by the criminal boss.NGOs Want ASEAN States to Crackdown on Human TraffickersMeanwhile, non-profits have urged the 10-member Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) to enforce a joint crackdown on the job scams taking place in the three countries.Hishamuddin Hashim, secretary general of the Malaysian International Humanitarian Organisation, told the South China Morning Post (SCMP) that there are likely to be many “unofficial deaths” due to these job scams.Hashim said that his group has recorded 30 such deaths.Hashim and other activists on Monday held a demonstration at the Malaysian Prime Minister’s residence in order to urge Kuala Lumpur to take the matter up with the three countries. He said that the problem could be addressed under the framework of ASEAN.“If ASEAN cannot solve this, forget about other platforms. Efforts by the police, Interpol won’t amount to anything… If we cannot settle security issues, forget about trade negotiations,” the Malaysian activist said.

malaysia

cambodia

myanmar

thailand

asia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Dhairya Maheshwari

Dhairya Maheshwari

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Dhairya Maheshwari

asean, malaysia, cambodia, myanmar, thailand, online scam, asia