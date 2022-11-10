https://sputniknews.com/20221110/us-midterms-heat-up-as-democrats-attempt-to-stave-off-the-gop-1103954545.html

US Midterms Heat Up as Democrats Attempt to Stave Off the GOP

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Manila Chan, Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including the results of... 10.11.2022, Sputnik International

US midterms heat up as Democrats attempt to stave off the GOP On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Manila Chan, Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including the results of the U.S. midterm elections.

Elijah Magnier - Veteran War CorrespondentTed Rall - Political Cartoonist & Syndicated ColumnistSteve Gill - Attorney and CEO of Gill MediaIn the first hour, the Fault Lines hosts spoke with veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier about China’s militarization against security threats in the current geopolitical state of the world.In the second hour, the hosts discussed with political cartoonist and syndicated columnist Ted Rall why, regardless of who controls the US Congress, there won't be changes in the country’s policies.In the third hour, Fault lines talked to attorney and CEO of Gill media Steve Gill to unpack the US midterm results and what this means for the GOP.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

