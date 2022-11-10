https://sputniknews.com/20221110/us-midterms-heat-up-as-democrats-attempt-to-stave-off-the-gop-1103954545.html
US Midterms Heat Up as Democrats Attempt to Stave Off the GOP
US midterms heat up as Democrats attempt to stave off the GOP
US Midterms Heat Up as Democrats Attempt to Stave Off the GOP
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Manila Chan, Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including the results of the US midterm elections.
Elijah Magnier - Veteran War Correspondent
Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist & Syndicated Columnist
Steve Gill - Attorney and CEO of Gill Media
In the first hour, the Fault Lines hosts spoke with veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier about China’s militarization against security threats in the current geopolitical state of the world.
In the second hour, the hosts discussed with political cartoonist and syndicated columnist Ted Rall why, regardless of who controls the US Congress, there won't be changes in the country’s policies.
In the third hour, Fault lines talked to attorney and CEO of Gill media Steve Gill to unpack the US midterm results and what this means for the GOP.
