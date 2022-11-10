International
LIVE: Public Transport Workers Hold Protests in Paris Demanding Wage Hike
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputniknews.com/20221110/russia-gives-priority-to-development-of-arctic-territories-putin-1103986623.html
Russia Gives Priority to Development of Arctic Territories: Putin
Russia Gives Priority to Development of Arctic Territories: Putin
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia prioritizes and seeks broader international cooperation for the development of territories in the Arctic and research activities in... 10.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-10T13:34+0000
2022-11-10T13:34+0000
russia
russia
arctic
vladimir putin
development
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103706/68/1037066803_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_12ed11b4d502e9d8d6d294346ba70cad.jpg
"Our country has always given priority to harmonious and comprehensive development of the Arctic, enhancement of our research activities in the Antarctic. We seek to strengthen international cooperation in these regions of our planet and implement joint programs in different spheres," Putin said in a telegram to participants of the international forum Days of Arctic and Antarctic in Moscow.The president touted the new milestone that Russia set this year in developing the Arctic sending a state-of-the-art expedition. The world's first ice-resistant self-propelled platform called North Pole sailed from the northwestern Russian city of Murmansk in September for a climate change-related study of permafrost in the central Arctic."And the work will surely continue in the Antarctic. A new wintering complex of Antarctic station Vostok is being rapidly build and it will give our scientists a great opportunity to conduct comprehensive research in the White Continent relying on the modern basis," Putin stated.In September, Putin said that the Arctic would play a bigger role in Russia's future and, therefore, the country would redouble engagement with its northernmost regions.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103706/68/1037066803_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6170bd296690d980abf57598f8238cc5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
development of arctic, russia, putin
development of arctic, russia, putin

Russia Gives Priority to Development of Arctic Territories: Putin

13:34 GMT 10.11.2022
© Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov / Go to the mediabankRussian Arctic National Park
Russian Arctic National Park - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.11.2022
© Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia prioritizes and seeks broader international cooperation for the development of territories in the Arctic and research activities in the Antarctic, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.
"Our country has always given priority to harmonious and comprehensive development of the Arctic, enhancement of our research activities in the Antarctic. We seek to strengthen international cooperation in these regions of our planet and implement joint programs in different spheres," Putin said in a telegram to participants of the international forum Days of Arctic and Antarctic in Moscow.
The president touted the new milestone that Russia set this year in developing the Arctic sending a state-of-the-art expedition. The world's first ice-resistant self-propelled platform called North Pole sailed from the northwestern Russian city of Murmansk in September for a climate change-related study of permafrost in the central Arctic.
"And the work will surely continue in the Antarctic. A new wintering complex of Antarctic station Vostok is being rapidly build and it will give our scientists a great opportunity to conduct comprehensive research in the White Continent relying on the modern basis," Putin stated.
In September, Putin said that the Arctic would play a bigger role in Russia's future and, therefore, the country would redouble engagement with its northernmost regions.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала