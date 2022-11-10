https://sputniknews.com/20221110/new-species-of-pterosaur-found-in-africa-1103968578.html

New Species of Pterosaur Found in Africa

New Species of Pterosaur Found in Africa

Pterosaurs, the largest flying animals ever and the first flying vertebrates, appeared during the Triassic period, 215 million years ago, and died out at the... 10.11.2022, Sputnik International

A new species of pterosaur with a wingspan of nearly 4.8 meters has been found in Angola, as per a report by the Southern Methodist University in Texas.These pterosaurs, named Epapatelo otyikokolo, are believed to have been piscivorous and are thought to have lived a lifestyle similar to that of today's large sea birdsThe first part of the name "Epapatelo" is a translation of the Angolan Nhaneca dialect word for "wing," while the second part "otyikokolo" means "lizard." Nhaneca is an indigenous language spoken in Angola's Namibe province on Angola's Atlantic coast, where the fossils were discovered.The pterosaur fossils date back to the Late Cretaceous, 100.5 - 66 million years ago.The first pterosaur discovery was made in Italy in 1784. Cosimo Collini, who found the ancient reptiles, initially thought pterosaurs were aquatic animals rather than flying ones. This view was held until the 19th century, when French natural scientist Georges Cuvier found that pterosaurs actually flew.

