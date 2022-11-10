https://sputniknews.com/20221110/musk-starts-survey-on-changes-in-content-quality-on-twitter-1103972724.html
Musk Starts Survey on Changes in Content Quality on Twitter
Musk Starts Survey on Changes in Content Quality on Twitter
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Twitter owner Elon Musk launched on Thursday a survey about changes in the content of the social network. 10.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-10T10:44+0000
2022-11-10T10:44+0000
2022-11-10T10:44+0000
world
elon musk
twitter
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/0a/1099436649_0:0:2069:1165_1920x0_80_0_0_23f4979291f0227afa49d55baa7693f8.jpg
Musk asked his followers on Twitter to answer "yes" or "no" to the question "Are you seeing far fewer bots/scams/spam?"According to the poll, 52.1% of respondents answered the question in the affirmative, while 47.9% disagreed. The poll has already surveyed more than 700,000 people.Musk closed a $44 billion deal to purchase Twitter on October 28 after months of negotiations and legal disputes with the company about the number of fake accounts, which the entrepreneur believed was much higher than the company reported.On Wednesday, the billionaire warned social media users that Twitter would make lots of "dumb" decisions in the coming months. The company intends to "keep what works and change what doesn't."
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/0a/1099436649_0:0:1765:1324_1920x0_80_0_0_244b17e01ace5ebf5964925e0d3109c9.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
twitter, elon musk, survey, social network
twitter, elon musk, survey, social network
Musk Starts Survey on Changes in Content Quality on Twitter
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Twitter owner Elon Musk launched on Thursday a survey about changes in the content of the social network.
Musk asked his followers on Twitter to answer "yes" or "no" to the question "Are you seeing far fewer bots/scams/spam?"
According to the poll, 52.1% of respondents answered the question in the affirmative, while 47.9% disagreed. The poll has already surveyed more than 700,000 people.
Musk closed a $44 billion deal to purchase Twitter on October 28 after months of negotiations and legal disputes with the company about the number of fake accounts, which the entrepreneur believed was much higher than the company reported.
On Wednesday, the billionaire warned social media users that Twitter
would make lots of "dumb" decisions in the coming months. The company intends to "keep what works and change what doesn't."