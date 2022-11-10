https://sputniknews.com/20221110/musk-starts-survey-on-changes-in-content-quality-on-twitter-1103972724.html

Musk Starts Survey on Changes in Content Quality on Twitter

Musk Starts Survey on Changes in Content Quality on Twitter

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Twitter owner Elon Musk launched on Thursday a survey about changes in the content of the social network. 10.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-10T10:44+0000

2022-11-10T10:44+0000

2022-11-10T10:44+0000

world

elon musk

twitter

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/0a/1099436649_0:0:2069:1165_1920x0_80_0_0_23f4979291f0227afa49d55baa7693f8.jpg

Musk asked his followers on Twitter to answer "yes" or "no" to the question "Are you seeing far fewer bots/scams/spam?"According to the poll, 52.1% of respondents answered the question in the affirmative, while 47.9% disagreed. The poll has already surveyed more than 700,000 people.Musk closed a $44 billion deal to purchase Twitter on October 28 after months of negotiations and legal disputes with the company about the number of fake accounts, which the entrepreneur believed was much higher than the company reported.On Wednesday, the billionaire warned social media users that Twitter would make lots of "dumb" decisions in the coming months. The company intends to "keep what works and change what doesn't."

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

twitter, elon musk, survey, social network