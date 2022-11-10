Musk Says Twitter May See Multibillion Losses, Bankruptcy Next Year, Reports Say

International
"We can't scale to a billion users and take massive losses along the way, that's not feasible," the report cited Musk as saying. "[But] if you have a compelling product, people will buy it. That has been my experience at SpaceX and Tesla."In Musk's view, Twitter's "bankruptcy is not out of the question" if his new acquisition will not be able to earn more than it spends, the report said on Thursday.The billionaire added that making Twitter more profitable may entail introducing video content and creating more attractive compensation conditions for content creators, according to the report.Musk closed a $44 billion deal to purchase Twitter on October 28 after months of negotiations and legal disputes with the company about the number of fake accounts on the social media platform, which the entrepreneur believed was much higher than the company reported.
21:58 GMT 10.11.2022 (Updated: 06:27 GMT 11.11.2022)
Elon Musk founder, CEO, and chief engineer/designer of SpaceX speaks during a news conference after a Falcon 9 SpaceX rocket test flight at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla, Jan. 19, 2020.
Elon Musk founder, CEO, and chief engineer/designer of SpaceX speaks during a news conference after a Falcon 9 SpaceX rocket test flight at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla, Jan. 19, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.11.2022
© AP Photo / John Raoux
