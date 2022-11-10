https://sputniknews.com/20221110/twitter-reportedly-fires-almost-all-ghanaian-employees-after-elon-mask-becomes-ceo-1103947044.html
Twitter Reportedly Fires Almost All Ghanaian Employees After Elon Mask Becomes CEO
Twitter has reportedly fired almost all its employees in Ghana, leaving only one, a week after Elon Mask took over the company.“The company is reorganizing its operations as a result of a need to reduce costs,” read the email sent to staff, cited by media reports.The dismissed Ghanaians expressed their resentment in interviews with western media.“It's very insulting. The entire thing. From the mail to the lack of next steps to the tone of the letter. Just everything. Ridiculously insulting,” one of the staff complained.The company noted that nearly 20 laid-off employees must continue to perform their duties until 4 December, in accordance with Ghanaian law.Musk, who also owns SpaceX and Tesla, recently bought Twitter for $44Bln. The process of Musk taking over the company as chief executive ended on 27 October.The businessman "temporarily" dismissed the board of directors of the company, becoming its sole chief.Musk began talking about buying Twitter back in April, saying he wanteed to buy the company because he believed it could champion "free speech".
Twitter Reportedly Fires Almost All Ghanaian Employees After Elon Mask Becomes CEO
