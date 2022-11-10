https://sputniknews.com/20221110/more-than-1700-flights-canceled-delayed-in-us-due-to-hurricane-nicole-1103987152.html

More Than 1,700 Flights Canceled, Delayed in US Due to Hurricane Nicole

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – More than 1,700 flights were canceled or delayed in the United States as Hurricane Nicole made landfall in Florida on Thursday, the web... 10.11.2022, Sputnik International

“Total cancellations within, into, or out of the United States today: 1,226,” the portal said.As of 8:30 a.m. EST (01:30 p.m. GMT), another 526 flights were delayed, it added.Nicole made landfall as a category 1 hurricane in the US state of Florida early Thursday, before weakening to a tropical storm.Orlando International Airport was the worst affected by the storm. More than 850 flights, or about 90% of the total, were canceled at the airport. Another airport near Orlando – Sanford – reported about 61 cancellations, or 96% of all scheduled flights. In Tampa, more than 80 flights were canceled and almost 60 delayed, FlightAware said.

