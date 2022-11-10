https://sputniknews.com/20221110/delhi-liquor-policy-case-hyderabad-pharma-firm-chief-arrested-by-federal-agency-1103966335.html

Delhi Liquor Policy Case: Hyderabad Pharma Firm Chief Arrested by Federal Agency

Delhi Liquor Policy Case: Hyderabad Pharma Firm Chief Arrested by Federal Agency

India’s economic intelligence and law enforcement agency has so far arrested three people - Hyderabad-based consultant Abhishek Boinpally; former chief... 10.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-10T13:28+0000

2022-11-10T13:28+0000

2022-11-10T13:28+0000

india

bharatiya janata party (bjp)

aam aadmi party

politics

domestic politics

liquor

india's central bureau of investigation

scam

money laundering

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/13/1099756950_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_c45f3d8aca860d356d9d80d0df6245a6.jpg

Two people, including the director of a pharmaceutical company based in India's Hyderabad city, have been arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money-laundering investigation and alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped Delhi liquor policy, media reports said on Thursday.Director of Aurobindo Pharma, Sarath Reddy, and Beny Babu of Pernod Ricard were arrested by the ED late on Wednesday night under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).Before arresting them, the investigating agency conducted searches of Reddy's premises and questioned him.Since September this year, India’s economic intelligence and law enforcement agency and top anti-corruption watchdog conducted a number of raids at various locations throughout the country in connection with the case.The probe started after Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena demanded an inquiry into alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the policy.Delhi’s deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and other officials related to the excise department have been named as suspects in the case. In October, Sisodia appeared before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for questioning in the case.Ever since the investigation in the case started, Delhi’s ruling AAP and opposition BJP have been engaged in political squabbles. The BJP has accused the AAP of "looting" the wealth of people of Delhi, and the AAP denies the claims.The AAP believes it is being targeted by the federally governing party, one of the reasons being that the civic body elections in Delhi are looming, where the ruling BJP's main opponent will be the AAP.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

delhi liquor policy, hyderabad pharma firm chief, federal agency, who was arrested in delhi liquor policy case,