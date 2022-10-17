Political Brawl Erupts in India as Delhi Deputy State Chief Grilled in Liquor Policy Case
© AP Photo / Gurinder OsanIn this Sunday, Jan. 16, 2011 photo, wine glasses stand in the foreground of a group learning wine appreciation and fine dining, being conducted by Tulleeho Beverage Innovations at a restaurant in New Delhi, India.
India's federally governing BJP has accused Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of stealing the wealth of people in the state, while the latter denies any wrongdoing on its part. Both parties are set to take each other on in the civic authority – MCD – polls soon.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi engaged in yet another political melee on Monday as Deputy State Chief Manish Sisodia appeared before India’s top anti-corruption watchdog for questioning in a case related to the now-scrapped liquor policy.
Sisodia was summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday to appear for questioning.
The Delhi police imposed Section 144 (prohibiting public gathering) in the entire New Delhi district, including near the residence of Sisodia, and also beefed up security in view of a protest by AAP workers.
On his way, the politician also stopped at Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial Raj Ghat to address party workers.
हम तानाशाही के सामने कभी नहीं झुकेंगे। षड्यंत्रकारियों के ख़िलाफ़, ये आज़ादी की दूसरी लड़ाई है | Dy. CM @msisodia LIVE https://t.co/WkH70179BG— AAP (@AamAadmiParty) October 17, 2022
In a series of tweets ahead of questioning, the deputy state chief claimed that the government is planning to arrest him by “making a completely false case,” alleging that the BJP is using federal agencies against him to stop him from campaigning in poll-bound Gujarat.
Meanwhile, AAP lawmakers and members staged a protest outside the CBI headquarters in Delhi and raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and federal Home Minister Amit Shah.
Modi-Shah होश में आओ— AAP (@AamAadmiParty) October 17, 2022
गद्दी अपनी छोड़ के जाओ।#ModiArrestsManishSisodia pic.twitter.com/Q9LqT9f29z
The BJP slammed the AAP for holding a protest against the CBI action, accusing the party's workers of making a “drama” of it.
Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters in Delhi, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said: “The drama staged by AAP is similar to that of Congress. Similar scenes were witnessed when ED (Enforcement Directorate) had questioned Rahul Gandhi.”
He even said the AAP is such a gimmick party that they entered politics to fight corruption, but now it is the most corrupt party itself.
“The way Manish Sisodia was raising slogans in an open car on the streets along with his supporters today, it seems as if AAP has won the World Cup of corruption,” Patra stated.
Delhi Liquor Policy Case
The AAP has been in hot water since Indian law enforcement agencies launched a probe into a now-scrapped liquor policy following the recommendation of Lieutenant Governor (LG) Vinai Kumar Saxena.
The LG alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the policy.
Several rounds of raids have been conducted by India’s economic intelligence and law enforcement agency the Enforcement Directorate and CBI at various locations across the country since August.
Sisodia, along with bureaucrats related to the excise department, have been named as suspects by the CBI in its complaint related to the liquor policy scam case.
So, far three people have been arrested in connection with the matter.