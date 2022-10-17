https://sputniknews.com/20221017/political-brawl-erupts-in-india-as-delhi-deputy-state-chief-grilled-in-liquor-policy-case-1101914478.html

Political Brawl Erupts in India as Delhi Deputy State Chief Grilled in Liquor Policy Case

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi engaged in yet another political melee on Monday as Deputy State Chief Manish Sisodia appeared before India’s top anti-corruption watchdog for questioning in a case related to the now-scrapped liquor policy.Sisodia was summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday to appear for questioning.The Delhi police imposed Section 144 (prohibiting public gathering) in the entire New Delhi district, including near the residence of Sisodia, and also beefed up security in view of a protest by AAP workers.On his way, the politician also stopped at Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial Raj Ghat to address party workers.In a series of tweets ahead of questioning, the deputy state chief claimed that the government is planning to arrest him by “making a completely false case,” alleging that the BJP is using federal agencies against him to stop him from campaigning in poll-bound Gujarat.Meanwhile, AAP lawmakers and members staged a protest outside the CBI headquarters in Delhi and raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and federal Home Minister Amit Shah.The BJP slammed the AAP for holding a protest against the CBI action, accusing the party's workers of making a “drama” of it.He even said the AAP is such a gimmick party that they entered politics to fight corruption, but now it is the most corrupt party itself.“The way Manish Sisodia was raising slogans in an open car on the streets along with his supporters today, it seems as if AAP has won the World Cup of corruption,” Patra stated.Delhi Liquor Policy CaseThe AAP has been in hot water since Indian law enforcement agencies launched a probe into a now-scrapped liquor policy following the recommendation of Lieutenant Governor (LG) Vinai Kumar Saxena. The LG alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the policy.Several rounds of raids have been conducted by India’s economic intelligence and law enforcement agency the Enforcement Directorate and CBI at various locations across the country since August.Sisodia, along with bureaucrats related to the excise department, have been named as suspects by the CBI in its complaint related to the liquor policy scam case.So, far three people have been arrested in connection with the matter.

