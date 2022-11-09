https://sputniknews.com/20221109/russia-to-introduce-basic-military-education-in-schools-next-year---education-minister-1103939365.html

Russia to Introduce Basic Military Education in Schools Next Year - Education Minister

Russia to Introduce Basic Military Education in Schools Next Year - Education Minister

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian schools will have military training 101 on schedule starting next academic year, Education Minister Sergey Kravtsov said on... 09.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-09T12:54+0000

2022-11-09T12:54+0000

2022-11-09T12:54+0000

russia

russia

school

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/09/1103939211_0:60:3427:1988_1920x0_80_0_0_05035df349d527005fe4a0605dfcc2f3.jpg

Russian media reported on Tuesday that the education ministry was drawing up a school module on basic military training.Students will study military exercises, personal protective equipment and first aid, weapons and rules for handling them, the basics of shooting, the use and device of hand grenades. In addition, high school students will learn how to operate in modern combined-arms combat, study the composition and armament of a motorized rifle squad on an infantry fighting vehicle, engineering equipment of a soldier, as well as trench digging techniques.It was a proposal of several Russian lawmakers during the fall session that basic military training be returned to the school education system. The Russian Defense Ministry supported the initiative and found it appropriate to allot at least 140 hours to the new module during the last two years of schooling.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, basic military education, schools