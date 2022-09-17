https://sputniknews.com/20220917/russian-lawmaker-says-us-should-sort-out-its-own-elections-before-interfering-in-other-countries-1100899987.html

Russian Lawmaker Says US Should Sort Out Its Own Elections Before Interfering In Other Countries

Russian Lawmaker Says US Should Sort Out Its Own Elections Before Interfering In Other Countries

Earlier, the US State Department spokesman Ned Price accused the Russian authorities of violations during the recent regional and municipal elections. 17.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-17T13:43+0000

2022-09-17T13:43+0000

2022-09-17T13:43+0000

russia

russia

us

elections

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/11/1100899363_0:174:3023:1874_1920x0_80_0_0_a70efcd5fcbf08d1b61b69bbcf625a8b.jpg

It's about time the US authorities started taking care of their own electoral system, where the will of the majority is ignored, and stopped lecturing Russia about propriety, Vasily Piskarev, the head of the Russian lower chamber's Commission for Investigating Foreign Interference, said.Local and regional elections took place in 82 areas across Russia from 9 to 11 September. Russians elected 14 governors, as well as regional lawmakers and city councilors.Russians were able to cast votes both online and at the ballot box. The electronic voting system came under a massive cyberattack during the three days of voting, with more than 35,000 attacks being repelled, 10,000 of them in Moscow alone.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, us, elections