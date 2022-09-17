International
Russian Lawmaker Says US Should Sort Out Its Own Elections Before Interfering In Other Countries
Russian Lawmaker Says US Should Sort Out Its Own Elections Before Interfering In Other Countries
17.09.2022
It's about time the US authorities started taking care of their own electoral system, where the will of the majority is ignored, and stopped lecturing Russia about propriety, Vasily Piskarev, the head of the Russian lower chamber's Commission for Investigating Foreign Interference, said.Local and regional elections took place in 82 areas across Russia from 9 to 11 September. Russians elected 14 governors, as well as regional lawmakers and city councilors.Russians were able to cast votes both online and at the ballot box. The electronic voting system came under a massive cyberattack during the three days of voting, with more than 35,000 attacks being repelled, 10,000 of them in Moscow alone.
Russian Lawmaker Says US Should Sort Out Its Own Elections Before Interfering In Other Countries

13:43 GMT 17.09.2022
Earlier, the US State Department spokesman Ned Price accused the Russian authorities of violations during the recent regional and municipal elections.
It's about time the US authorities started taking care of their own electoral system, where the will of the majority is ignored, and stopped lecturing Russia about propriety, Vasily Piskarev, the head of the Russian lower chamber's Commission for Investigating Foreign Interference, said.

"Our country is once again being taught by those who, from year to year, have an acute case of falsifying their own election results. It is time for the US authorities to take care of their own electoral system, where the will of the majority is ignored, the control and monitoring of procedures are haphazard, and voting still occurs en masse by mail," the Russian lawmaker wrote in his Telegram channel.

Local and regional elections took place in 82 areas across Russia from 9 to 11 September. Russians elected 14 governors, as well as regional lawmakers and city councilors.
Russians were able to cast votes both online and at the ballot box. The electronic voting system came under a massive cyberattack during the three days of voting, with more than 35,000 attacks being repelled, 10,000 of them in Moscow alone.
