Republican Greene Projected to Win US House Reelection in Georgia - New York Times
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Republican US Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, an author of resolutions to impeach President Joe Biden, is projected to win reelection to the House of Representatives from Georgia's 14th congressional district, the New York Times projected.
With 41% of the vote counted, Greene led with 61.8% compared to 38.2% for her Democratic Party challenger Marcus Flowers.
Also known by her initials MTG, Greene is a far-right Republican and an adamant supporter of former US President Donald Trump. She has promoted often dangerous conspiracy theories, including that some mass shootings were staged, that fires in California were started by a space laser, and that Trump, not US President Joe Biden, was the victor of the 2020 presidential election.
Green also promoted QAnon conspiracies but distanced herself from them during her initial campaign for office. The QAnon conspiracy group contends that Trump is in a fight against a secret cabal of devil-worshiping pedophiles that make up the so-called “deep-state.”
In February 2021, the House of Representatives decided to strip Greene of her House Committee assignments, primarily due to her pushing of conspiracy theories and antisemitic and anti-Muslim comments made by Greene.
Eleven Republicans joined the entirety of House Democrats in voting for her removal.