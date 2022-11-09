International
Judgement Day: What Will Happen if Republicans Retake Congress?
Judgement Day: What Will Happen if Republicans Retake Congress?
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Manila Chan, Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including the US midterm... 09.11.2022
Judgement Day: What Will Happen if Republicans Retake Congress?
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Manila Chan, Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including the U.S. midterm elections.
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security AnalystKarin Kneissl - Ex-Austrian Diplomat, Journalist and AnalystRobert Patillo - Civil Rights AttorneySteve Gill - Attorney and CEO of Gill MediaIn the first hour, the Fault Lines hosts spoke with Mark Sleboda about the latest on the Russian Special Military Operation.In the second hour, the hosts discussed with former Austrian diplomat Karin Kneissl the US midterm elections and the future of American foreign policy if Republicans retake congress.In the third hour, Fault lines talked to civil rights attorney Robert Patillo and attorney and CEO of Gill media Steve media about the ongoing US midterm elections and the possibility of Republicans retaking Congress.
Judgement Day: What Will Happen if Republicans Retake Congress?

09:50 GMT 09.11.2022
Fault Lines
Judgement Day: What Will Happen if Republicans Retake Congress?
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Manila Chan, Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including the US midterm elections.
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst
Karin Kneissl - Ex-Austrian Diplomat, Journalist and Analyst
Robert Patillo - Civil Rights Attorney
Steve Gill - Attorney and CEO of Gill Media
In the first hour, the Fault Lines hosts spoke with Mark Sleboda about the latest on the Russian Special Military Operation.
In the second hour, the hosts discussed with former Austrian diplomat Karin Kneissl the US midterm elections and the future of American foreign policy if Republicans retake congress.
In the third hour, Fault lines talked to civil rights attorney Robert Patillo and attorney and CEO of Gill media Steve media about the ongoing US midterm elections and the possibility of Republicans retaking Congress.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
