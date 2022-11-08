https://sputniknews.com/20221108/dems-failure-on-their-campaign-promises-will-be-their-downfall-1103871040.html

Dems’ Failure on Their Campaign Promises Will Be Their Downfall

Dems’ Failure on Their Campaign Promises Will Be Their Downfall

Dems Set Up Their Own Failure In Midterms, How and Why Canada Toes Washington’s Line on Ukraine, US Attacks Human Rights In Honduras 08.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-08T08:27+0000

2022-11-08T08:27+0000

2022-11-08T08:27+0000

by any means necessary

radio

midterms

ukraine

canada

honduras

donald trump

nazi

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/07/1103870892_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_abe6453f597d22799010178f317322f5.png

Dems’ Failure On Their Campaign Promises Will Be Their Downfall Dems Set Up Their Own Failure In Midterms, How and Why Canada Toes Washington’s Line on Ukraine, US Attacks Human Rights In Honduras

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman discuss the upcoming midterm elections and why Democrats are poised to lose their congressional majority because of their refusal to address issues that are at the top of voters’ minds, why the Democrats’ pleas to voters to save democracy ring hollow, the potential fallout of the Democrats’ looming defeat on the presidential election in 2024, and why only a popular movement will be able to combat the potential rise of far-right politics.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Aidan Jonah, Editor-in-Chief of The Canada Files to discuss a smear campaign waged against Canadian professor Michael Carley for pointing out the activities of neo-Nazis in Ukraine, the role of a far-right Ukrainian diaspora group in setting the ideological ground for the attacks on Carley and others who challenge the mainstream narrative on Ukraine and how the Canadian government manufactured this group, how Canada is in the sane dynamics of the US in support of the NATO-proxy conflict in Ukraine, and why there needs to be solidarity between the popular movements against war in the US and Canada.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Adrienne Pine, retired Associate Professor of Anthropology at American University and co-editor of the book Asylum for Sale: Profit and Protest in the Migration Industry to discuss how the US ambassador to Honduras is chastising Hondurans for fighting for their human rights and against corporate exploitation, the history of the ambassador’s activities in Central America and how US-backing for the 2009 coup in Honduras implemented policies which impede the construction of democracy, and how the struggle of workers who were constructing a new, militarized embassy in Honduras highlights the exploitation that the US is clearly trying to hold onto in Honduras.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ted Rall, award-winning editorial cartoonist and columnist, and author of the graphic novel, "The Stringer," to discuss why the Democrats seeming abandonment of the progressive wing of their party in favor of the corporate, centrist wing is a losing strategy, how the 2024 presidential election is affecting the midterms and whether we will see a resurgence of Donald Trump, and the waning support for more war and weapons in Ukraine among American voters.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

ukraine

canada

honduras

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sean Blackmon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

Sean Blackmon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sean Blackmon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

radio, midterms, ukraine, canada, honduras, аудио, donald trump, nazi