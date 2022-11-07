https://sputniknews.com/20221107/uk-and-kenya-to-fast-track-green-investment-projects-worth-over-4bln-1103866813.html

UK and Kenya to Fast-Track Green Investment Projects Worth Over $4Bln

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Kenyan President William Ruto have agreed to accelerate the implementation of six projects worth 500...

africa

uk

kenya

climate change

rishi sunak

william ruto

Earlier in the day, Sunak and Ruto met at the 27th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27). The conference is taking place in the Egyptian resort city of Sharm El-Sheikh from November 6-18.The proceeds will accelerate the financing of the green energy, agriculture and transport sectors.The projects, among others things, include new geothermal and solar energy generation, the construction of the Grand High Falls dam, the greening of the center of Nairobi around a new central railway station, as well as the development of a climate-resilient agriculture center in the city of Kisumu.The UK prime minister commended Kenya's pioneering climate leadership and called on Ruto to continue to advocate for green growth, urging all countries to fulfill the commitments made at COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland.As chair of COP26, the UK has been cooperating with African countries on the implementation of the Glasgow Climate Pact. Thus, Kenya allocated a large amount of money for its own energy transition and forest protection.

