South Korea Says It Recovered Wreckage from DPRK Missile Test That Landed in Its Waters

2022-11-07T22:37+0000

2022-11-07T22:37+0000

2022-11-07T22:38+0000

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said on Tuesday that it had recovered pieces of a short-range ballistic missile (SRBM) test-fired by the North last week. The weapon allegedly crossed the Northern Limit Line (NLL), a line in the Yellow Sea that is recognized by Seoul, but not by Pyongyang, as the maritime border between the Koreas.According to media reports, the wreckage was retrieved from the seafloor using a drone submersible.Because the missile crossed the NLL, a UN-designated line that extends the land-based demilitarized zone (DMZ) border, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol described the incident as “territorial encroachment.”The missile landed about 40 miles from shore, outside South Korea’s territorial waters - a fact the spokesperson admitted when asked why it had not been intercepted."Strictly speaking, it did not land in our territory but in the Exclusive Economic Zone under our jurisdiction, therefore it was not subject to interception,” they explained.The Two Koreas separated at the end of World War II, when the northern half was liberated by the Soviet Red Army, but the southern half remained under Japanese control until the September 1945 surrender to the Allies. The DPRK says it needs its ballistic missiles and nuclear weapons to guarantee its security. Meanwhile, the US maintains a 28,500-strong garrison in the South. While a Pyongyang-Seoul rapprochement in 2018 seemed likely to heal many old wounds, it collapsed amid US intransigence and Yoon’s more conservative government won elections earlier this year, spelling a likely end to the chances of intra-Korean cooperation in the near future.

