DPRK Fires Unknown Ballistic Missile Toward Sea of Japan, South Korean Military Says
DPRK Fires Unknown Ballistic Missile Toward Sea of Japan, South Korean Military Says
A day after a massive barrage into the Sea of Japan, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) has reportedly fired another weapon into the waterway... 02.11.2022
South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff announced on Thursday morning that the launch of an "unknown ballistic missile" into the Sea of Japan had been detected.An alert was sounded in Japan in the provinces of Miyagi, Yamgata, and Niigata, in north-central Honshu, for residents to seek shelter due to the launch. According to the Japanese government, the missile passed over Japan and landed in the Pacific Ocean.This would be the fourth time that the DPRK has fired a ballistic missile over Japan, but the first time one has flown over the main island of Honshu. The first two times were in 2017, and the third just last month; all flew over the northern island of Hokkaido.The launch comes a day after the DPRK fired a barrage of 17 missiles and more than 100 rounds of artillery into the Sea of Japan - the most of any such bombardment.Since the US and South Korea began major military drills in August, which rehearsed strikes on the DPRK, the socialist state has staged an unprecedented number of missile tests and artillery firing drills, including a variety of different weapons.MORE INFORMATION TO FOLLOW...
dprk, south korea, ballistic missile
dprk, south korea, ballistic missile

DPRK Fires Unknown Ballistic Missile Toward Sea of Japan, South Korean Military Says

22:52 GMT 02.11.2022 (Updated: 23:18 GMT 02.11.2022)
© Photo : Twitter / @nktpndThe alleged photo of the January 17 North Korean SRBM test shared on social media.
The alleged photo of the January 17 North Korean SRBM test shared on social media. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.11.2022
© Photo : Twitter / @nktpnd
International
India
Africa
Fantine Gardinier
All materials
Being updated
A day after a massive barrage into the Sea of Japan, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) has reportedly fired another weapon into the waterway, according to South Korean military sources.
South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff announced on Thursday morning that the launch of an "unknown ballistic missile" into the Sea of Japan had been detected.
According to Seoul, the missile was likely an intermediate-range or intercontinental-range ballistic missile, because a separation of rocket stages was detected.
An alert was sounded in Japan in the provinces of Miyagi, Yamgata, and Niigata, in north-central Honshu, for residents to seek shelter due to the launch. According to the Japanese government, the missile passed over Japan and landed in the Pacific Ocean.
This would be the fourth time that the DPRK has fired a ballistic missile over Japan, but the first time one has flown over the main island of Honshu. The first two times were in 2017, and the third just last month; all flew over the northern island of Hokkaido.
The launch comes a day after the DPRK fired a barrage of 17 missiles and more than 100 rounds of artillery into the Sea of Japan - the most of any such bombardment.
Since the US and South Korea began major military drills in August, which rehearsed strikes on the DPRK, the socialist state has staged an unprecedented number of missile tests and artillery firing drills, including a variety of different weapons.
MORE INFORMATION TO FOLLOW...
