Russia Intends to Depoliticize Fight Against Climate Change - Head of Delegation at COP27
Russia Intends to Depoliticize Fight Against Climate Change - Head of Delegation at COP27
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Sputnik)
"We are committed to pragmatic and depoliticized cooperation based on combating climate change, adhering to the UN sustainable development goals and commitment to efforts to eradicate poverty and hunger in developing and least developed countries," Edelgeriyev told reporters.According to him, the fight against global warming requires consolidated efforts.Moscow intends to continue providing the countries in need, especially on the African continent, with food, fertilizers, and other vital products, Edelgeriyev noted.The COP27 conference is taking place in the Egyptian resort city of Sharm El-Sheikh from November 6-18.
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Sputnik) - Moscow seeks depoliticized cooperation in the field of combating climate change, said Ruslan Edelgeriyev, head of the Russian delegation at the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) and Special Presidential Representative on Climate Issues.
"We are committed to pragmatic and depoliticized cooperation based on combating climate change, adhering to the UN sustainable development goals and commitment to efforts to eradicate poverty and hunger in developing and least developed countries," Edelgeriyev told reporters.
According to him, the fight against global warming requires consolidated efforts.
"Russia proceeds from the fact that under the leadership of Egypt, Asian and African states will be able to voice their aspirations and approaches to the climate agenda, including in the field of financing," Edelgeriyev added.
Moscow intends to continue providing the countries in need, especially on the African continent, with food, fertilizers, and other vital products, Edelgeriyev noted.
The COP27 conference is taking place in the Egyptian resort city of Sharm El-Sheikh from November 6-18.