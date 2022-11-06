International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20221106/russia-intends-to-depoliticize-fight-against-climate-change-head-of-delegation-at-cop27-1103838297.html
Russia Intends to Depoliticize Fight Against Climate Change - Head of Delegation at COP27
Russia Intends to Depoliticize Fight Against Climate Change - Head of Delegation at COP27
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Sputnik) - Moscow seeks depoliticized cooperation in the field of combating climate change, said Ruslan Edelgeriyev, head of the... 06.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-06T20:09+0000
2022-11-06T20:09+0000
world
russia
the united nations (un)
climate change
cooperation
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/06/1103838151_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_7b4ddae02db592dae90dc7d657351876.jpg
"We are committed to pragmatic and depoliticized cooperation based on combating climate change, adhering to the UN sustainable development goals and commitment to efforts to eradicate poverty and hunger in developing and least developed countries," Edelgeriyev told reporters.According to him, the fight against global warming requires consolidated efforts.Moscow intends to continue providing the countries in need, especially on the African continent, with food, fertilizers, and other vital products, Edelgeriyev noted.The COP27 conference is taking place in the Egyptian resort city of Sharm El-Sheikh from November 6-18.
https://sputniknews.com/20221025/russian-economic-development-ministry-to-take-part-in-un-climate-change-conference-1102615212.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/06/1103838151_329:0:3060:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c0e474d69d27215ef1bfdf95d33acf7b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, the united nations (un), climate change, cooperation
russia, the united nations (un), climate change, cooperation

Russia Intends to Depoliticize Fight Against Climate Change - Head of Delegation at COP27

20:09 GMT 06.11.2022
© AFP 2022 / MOHAMMED ABEDA participant walks past a mockup of the planet Earth globe at the Sharm el-Sheikh International Convention Centre, on the first day of the COP27 climate summit, in Egypt's Red Sea resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh, on November 6, 2022.
A participant walks past a mockup of the planet Earth globe at the Sharm el-Sheikh International Convention Centre, on the first day of the COP27 climate summit, in Egypt's Red Sea resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh, on November 6, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.11.2022
© AFP 2022 / MOHAMMED ABED
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Sputnik) - Moscow seeks depoliticized cooperation in the field of combating climate change, said Ruslan Edelgeriyev, head of the Russian delegation at the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) and Special Presidential Representative on Climate Issues.
"We are committed to pragmatic and depoliticized cooperation based on combating climate change, adhering to the UN sustainable development goals and commitment to efforts to eradicate poverty and hunger in developing and least developed countries," Edelgeriyev told reporters.
According to him, the fight against global warming requires consolidated efforts.
"Russia proceeds from the fact that under the leadership of Egypt, Asian and African states will be able to voice their aspirations and approaches to the climate agenda, including in the field of financing," Edelgeriyev added.
Moscow intends to continue providing the countries in need, especially on the African continent, with food, fertilizers, and other vital products, Edelgeriyev noted.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, President of Congo Felix Tshisekedi and President Joe Biden stand before speaking at a session on Action on Forests and Land Use, during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool) - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.10.2022
Russia
Russian Economic Development Ministry to Take Part in UN Climate Change Conference
25 October, 11:19 GMT
The COP27 conference is taking place in the Egyptian resort city of Sharm El-Sheikh from November 6-18.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала