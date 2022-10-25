https://sputniknews.com/20221025/russian-economic-development-ministry-to-take-part-in-un-climate-change-conference-1102615212.html

Russian Economic Development Ministry to Take Part in UN Climate Change Conference

MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - The Russian Ministry of Economic Development plans to take part in the UN conference on climate change and raise questions about the...

The next 27th United Nations Climate Change Conference will be held in Egypt’s Sharm El-Sheikh from November 6-18 with the participation of 90 leaders from different countries.The official noted that the climate agenda was becoming a hostage to the current global situation, when coal mines in Europe are being re-mothballed, but the plan for Russia's transition to low-carbon development remains in effect.According to Torosov, the ministry is preparing for the forum and expects that it will be "difficult, but interesting."At the end of last year, the Russian government approved a strategy for the country's socioeconomic development, under which the country plans to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060.

