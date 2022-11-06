https://sputniknews.com/20221106/dutch-police-arrest-over-200-climate-activists-over-stunt-at-schiphol-airport-reports-say-1103829108.html

Dutch Police Arrest Over 200 Climate Activists Over Stunt at Schiphol Airport, Reports Say

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Dutch law enforcers arrested more than 200 climate activists, including those who had stopped several private jets from departing from... 06.11.2022, Sputnik International

According to the Dutch law enforcers, the arrests were made in connection with the climate actions at the country's main airport that took place on Saturday.The detainees are currently being processed, the spokesperson said, adding that their future will be determined by the Public Prosecution Service, according to the report.On Saturday, around one hundred climate activists of Greenpeace and Extinction Rebellion movements broke into Amsterdam's Schiphol airport and sat on the runway in front of the wheels of private jets to stop them from leaving. Another climate action took place at Schiphol Plaza, the shopping area of the airport, with demonstrators reportedly carrying signs that read "Restrict Aviation" and "More Trains."

