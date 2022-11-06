https://sputniknews.com/20221106/beijing-opposes-canadas-restrictions-on-chinese-mineral-firms-1103825645.html

Beijing Opposes Canada's Restrictions on Chinese Mineral Firms

BEIJING (Sputnik) - China resolutely opposes measures imposed by the Canadian government on Chinese companies forcing them to divest their investments in... 06.11.2022, Sputnik International

The commerce ministry also urged Canada to stop politicizing economic and trade relations and create a fair and non-discriminatory business environment for foreign investors including the Chinese ones, adding that China's government would take action to protect legitimate interests of its companies.Earlier in the week, the Canadian government ordered three China-originated foreign companies to divest investments in Canadian critical mineral firms due to national security concerns.According to a press release of the Canadian government, Sinomine Rare Metals Resources Co. Limite, is required to quit Power Metals Corp, Chengze Lithium International Limited must quit Lithium Chile Inc. and Zangge Mining Investment (Chengdu) Co., Ltd. must quit Ultra Lithium Inc.

