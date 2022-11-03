Canada Orders Three Chinese Companies Out of Its Critical Minerals Deals Over ‘Security Concerns’
Earlier in the year, following similar moves by the US, Australia, New Zealand and the UK, Canada became the final member of the Five Eyes intelligence-sharing group to ban or restrict China’s telecom giant Huawei's access to the country's 5G networks, citing alleged espionage concerns.
A trio of Chinese resource companies have been ordered by Ottawa to sell their interests in Canadian critical mineral firms as part of the onslaught on the Asian giant's clout under the pretext of espionage concerns.
Sinomine (Hong Kong) Rare Metals Resources Co. Ltd. is to divest in Vancouver-based Power Metals Corp., Chengze Lithium International Ltd. is ordered to exit Calgary-based Lithium Chile Inc. and Zangge Mining Investment (Chengdu) Co. Ltd. is required to divest from Ultra Lithium Inc., based in Vancouver, the Canadian government said in a statement on November 2.
“These companies were reviewed via the multi-step national security review process, which involves rigorous scrutiny by Canada’s national security and intelligence community,” Canadian Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said in the statement.
“The government’s decisions are based on facts and evidence and on the advice of critical minerals subject matter experts, Canada’s security and intelligence community, and other government partners.”
The Canadian federal government’s order marks comes after Ottawa had already tightened the rules regarding new investments into Canada’s critical minerals sector last week. On October 28 it was announced that any transactions involving investments by state-owned firms into Canadian critical minerals companies were to be approved on an “exceptional basis.” The rule applies to investments irrespective of size, including non-controlling stakes pertaining to Canada’s resource industry, ranging from exploration and development to mining and refining.
Canada has large deposits of critical minerals, with around 200 active mines. The country is a key global producer of copper, nickel and cobalt and boasts mineral projects for rare earth elements such as lithium, graphite and vanadium.
As China has instead invested heavily in overseas mines, including in Canada, for its critical mineral refining and processing needs, Ottawa and its allies have been trying to erode Beijing’s dominance.
As was the case with the Washington-spearheaded Huawei crackdown, when the Chinese telecom giant found itself in the crosshairs of America's allies, Canada and the US have been identifying dozens of minerals and metals they deem essential while typically claiming potential national security threats emanating from Beijing. In June, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen visited Ottawa and underscored the need for "friend-shoring," saying:
"So friend-shoring is the idea that countries that espouse a common set of values about international trade, conduct in the global economy, should trade and get the benefits of trade so we have multiple sources of supply and are not reliant excessively on sourcing critical goods from countries where we have geopolitical concerns."
'Weaponizing' World Economy
China is currently the dominant global player in refining and processing of 16 minerals essential to cutting-edge technologies, according to the US Geological Survey. Critical minerals and metals, such as lithium, cadmium, nickel and cobalt, are critical to developing advanced technologies for electric vehicles, solar panels, wind energy generation, computers, fibre-optic cables, semi-conductors, batteries, as well as having diverse defense, aerospace and medical applications.
Weighing in on the recent US moves, such as the Joe Biden administration's latest export restrictions on high-tech semiconductor chips to China, the country's Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on November 2:
"The US has coerced its allies to join in suppressing China’s economic development. This can only cause huge damage to the stability of global industrial and supply chains, seriously violate free trade rules and gravely undermine the economic development of countries and the well-being of their people. We will continue to work with the international community to oppose the US’s economic coercion and bullying practices to jointly keep the world economic system, rules and foundation stable."
Beijing also denounced the latest statements made by Australia, as cabinet minister Madeleine King flagged her country as a potential resources alternative to China.
“Australia’s critical minerals are at the centre of an important moment in history which could dictate the shape of the world that we will live in for the next century,” King said at a conference hosted by the ANU, adding later in a media interview that it was the government’s intention to “make the most of the natural endowment we have of these resources, so that we can provide an alternative source of them from China”.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned Canberra not to use its large resources deposits as a “political tool or weapon”.
"Countries need to jointly step up to their due responsibilities in the global supply of relevant minerals, and ensure the normal functioning of relevant trade and economic cooperation. No one should use the economy as a political tool or weapon, destabilise the global industrial and supply chains or punch the existing world economic system," Zhao Lijian said.
Earlier in the year, the Canadian government banned Huawei and ZTE products and services and mandated companies who are using such items to remove them, with the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry Francois-Philippe Champagne announcing that the decision was made after a thorough review by independent security agencies and in consultation with Canada's closest allies. Ahead of that, four members of the so-called Five Eyes intelligence-sharing alliance - the US, UK, Australia and New Zealand - had already banned or restricted Huawei from their 5G network, citing alleged threats to their national security.
In response, China's ambassador to Canada, Cong Peiwu, slammed warnings "invented" by the US against Huawei, saying:
"Not a single country or organisation that have been using Huawei's product suggested or expressed security concerns. It is invented by the United States, and the main purpose for that is to crack down on Huawei."