International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20221105/nato-not-planning-to-change-its-nuclear-deployments-stoltenberg-says--1103820829.html
NATO Not Planning to Change Its Nuclear Deployments, Stoltenberg Says
NATO Not Planning to Change Its Nuclear Deployments, Stoltenberg Says
ANKARA (Sputnik) - NATO has no plans to change its nuclear weapon deployment after Finland and Sweden join the bloc, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg... 05.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-05T16:51+0000
2022-11-05T16:54+0000
world
nato
jens stoltenberg
nuclear
finland
sweden
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/04/1083075383_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_3cadc9890427a5716149215890be91a3.jpg
"NATO has no plans to change its nuclear positions and deployments," Stoltenberg said when asked whether it would be possible to deploy NATO’s nuclear weapons in Sweden and Finland after these countries join the alliance, Turkish newspaper Dunya reported.On May 18, three months after Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine, Finland and Sweden submitted their NATO membership applications, abandoning decades of neutrality. Their accession protocols have been already ratified by all NATO members except Hungary and Turkey.In late October, media reported that Finland's draft legislation on the country's accession to the bloc would allow the deployment of nuclear weapons by NATO countries on the territory of Finland. On Tuesday, Supreme Commander of the Swedish armed forces Micael Byden said that Stockholm should also consider whether to allow the deployment of nuclear weapons or NATO bases on the Swedish soil.
https://sputniknews.com/20220915/nato-membership-may-harm-swedens-exports-professor-warns-1100796120.html
finland
sweden
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/04/1083075383_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_fa3dcac0428704484f309a4288638c72.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
nato chief, stoltenberg on nato nuclear deployments, will sweden and finland join nato, nato member states, nato defense, nato nuclear weapons
nato chief, stoltenberg on nato nuclear deployments, will sweden and finland join nato, nato member states, nato defense, nato nuclear weapons

NATO Not Planning to Change Its Nuclear Deployments, Stoltenberg Says

16:51 GMT 05.11.2022 (Updated: 16:54 GMT 05.11.2022)
© AFP 2022 / STEPHANIE LECOCQStoltenberg: NATO Does Not See China as Adversary, Will Include Beijing in New Strategy
Stoltenberg: NATO Does Not See China as Adversary, Will Include Beijing in New Strategy - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.11.2022
© AFP 2022 / STEPHANIE LECOCQ
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
ANKARA (Sputnik) - NATO has no plans to change its nuclear weapon deployment after Finland and Sweden join the bloc, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Saturday.
"NATO has no plans to change its nuclear positions and deployments," Stoltenberg said when asked whether it would be possible to deploy NATO’s nuclear weapons in Sweden and Finland after these countries join the alliance, Turkish newspaper Dunya reported.
On May 18, three months after Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine, Finland and Sweden submitted their NATO membership applications, abandoning decades of neutrality. Their accession protocols have been already ratified by all NATO members except Hungary and Turkey.
Flags of Finland, left, NATO and Sweden, right, are displayed during a ceremony to mark Sweden's and Finland's application for membership in Brussels, Belgium, Wednesday May 18, 2022. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said that the military alliance stands ready to seize a historic moment and move quickly on allowing Finland and Sweden to join its ranks, after the two countries submitted their membership requests. (Johanna Geron/Pool via AP) - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.09.2022
Economy
NATO Membership May Harm Sweden's Exports, Professor Warns
15 September, 07:16 GMT
In late October, media reported that Finland's draft legislation on the country's accession to the bloc would allow the deployment of nuclear weapons by NATO countries on the territory of Finland. On Tuesday, Supreme Commander of the Swedish armed forces Micael Byden said that Stockholm should also consider whether to allow the deployment of nuclear weapons or NATO bases on the Swedish soil.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала