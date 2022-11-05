https://sputniknews.com/20221105/nato-not-planning-to-change-its-nuclear-deployments-stoltenberg-says--1103820829.html

NATO Not Planning to Change Its Nuclear Deployments, Stoltenberg Says

NATO Not Planning to Change Its Nuclear Deployments, Stoltenberg Says

ANKARA (Sputnik) - NATO has no plans to change its nuclear weapon deployment after Finland and Sweden join the bloc, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg... 05.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-05T16:51+0000

2022-11-05T16:51+0000

2022-11-05T16:54+0000

world

nato

jens stoltenberg

nuclear

finland

sweden

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/04/1083075383_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_3cadc9890427a5716149215890be91a3.jpg

"NATO has no plans to change its nuclear positions and deployments," Stoltenberg said when asked whether it would be possible to deploy NATO’s nuclear weapons in Sweden and Finland after these countries join the alliance, Turkish newspaper Dunya reported.On May 18, three months after Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine, Finland and Sweden submitted their NATO membership applications, abandoning decades of neutrality. Their accession protocols have been already ratified by all NATO members except Hungary and Turkey.In late October, media reported that Finland's draft legislation on the country's accession to the bloc would allow the deployment of nuclear weapons by NATO countries on the territory of Finland. On Tuesday, Supreme Commander of the Swedish armed forces Micael Byden said that Stockholm should also consider whether to allow the deployment of nuclear weapons or NATO bases on the Swedish soil.

https://sputniknews.com/20220915/nato-membership-may-harm-swedens-exports-professor-warns-1100796120.html

finland

sweden

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

nato chief, stoltenberg on nato nuclear deployments, will sweden and finland join nato, nato member states, nato defense, nato nuclear weapons