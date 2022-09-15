https://sputniknews.com/20220915/nato-membership-may-harm-swedens-exports-professor-warns-1100796120.html

NATO Membership May Harm Sweden's Exports, Professor Warns

In the words of professor Per Högselius, Swedish industry has benefited from the country's image as a “small, harmless country” with good relations with... 15.09.2022, Sputnik International

When Sweden ultimately joins NATO, many countries that previously imported from Sweden may consider supporting Swedish industry problematic. This, in turn, would mean significant losses for Swedish exports, the newspaper Dagens Industri reported.Per Högselius, a professor of history of technology at the Royal Institute of Technology (KTH) warned that membership in the US-led nuclear military alliance would mean a “big” change for Swedish exports.According to him, this image may change when Sweden becomes a NATO member, implying risks for the country's industry.Main Swedish exports include machinery and transport equipment, chemical and rubber products, food, clothing, textiles and furniture, and wood products. Sweden imports mainly machinery, petroleum and petroleum products, chemicals, motor vehicles, iron and steel.Sweden and neighboring Finland moved to apply for NATO membership in May following the escalation of the crisis in Russia-West relations over Moscow's special operation in Ukraine. In doing so, both Nordic nations effectively ditched their decades-old non-alignment policies, which had already been damaged by ballooning cooperation with NATO and the US, which included drills, overseas operations and intelligence sharing.Russia as Sweden's neighbor has expressed discontent with the western military bloc's expansion, warning Stockholm of repercussions. Among others, Russia vowed to respond if NATO military contingents were deployed in Sweden and Finland.“They should plainly and clearly realize that now, if military contingents and infrastructure are deployed there, we will have to respond in a mirror manner and create the same threats to the territories from which threats are created to us”, Vladimir Putin said.As of now, all of Sweden's major parties are in favour of NATO accession, with only the Greens maintaining principled opposition and the Left calling on a referendum on that matter. Given this, even the nascent shift of power following the ruling Social Democrats' loss in the recent general election and the rise of a right-wing coalition that may for the first time in history include the Sweden Democrats, won't change Stockholm's stance on the issue of NATO membership. The majority of Swedes also back NATO accession. An August poll by Kantar Sifo indicated that 58 percent supported this move.However, Sweden's economy is already suffering as a result of backfiring EU sanctions against Russia and ensuing energy and cost-of-living crises. The inflation rate in Sweden reached a record 9 percent in August, the highest in 30 years. Furthermore, the country's authorities have warned of possible power shortages this coming winter.

